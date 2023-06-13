The competition turbocharging Australian wine exports

As Australia continues to press for the resumption of wine exports to China, the wines set to be most highly sought after by international buyers are about to be revealed at the National Wine Show of Australia.

More than 965 wines across 42 classes will vie for trophies at the National Wine Show of Australia this week, which puts gold and silver medal winners from 32 qualifying Australian city and regional shows through their paces.

The wine judged Australia’s best will be awarded the Prime Minister’s Trophy for Champion Wine of Show, to be presented by Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Senator the Hon Murray Watt, during an awards ceremony at the National Press Club of Australia on June 16.

“A win at the National Wine Show means increased sales and brand awareness for Australian winemakers,” National Wine Show chair Andy Gregory (above) said.

“Our catalogue represents a buyer’s guide to the best of the best Australian wines for domestic and international buyers, and we regularly hear from medal winners that they’ve sold out within days of a win.”

The 2023 National Wine Show has seen 80 more entries than last year. Fifty-two wineries have entered for the first time.

“This is a phenomenal result, and proof that Australia’s wine industry is weathering the storm of drought, bushfires and COVID-19,” Gregory said.

“It also shows us how highly Australian winemakers value having a National Wine Show medal on their wines.”

South Australia is the most highly represented state in terms of the number of wines entered in the National Wine Show this year, followed by Victoria, then Western Australia, NSW, Tasmania and Queensland.

Trade minister says future is bright for Australian wine exports

Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator the Hon Don Farrell, who met with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing in May to discuss resumption of Australian wine exports to China, said the future was bright for Australian winemakers.

“There is strong demand for Australian wine in international markets that value quality and provenance,” he said.

“The Australian Government looks forward to continuing positive dialogue with China about the resumption of wine exports to one of our most important markets.”

Minister Watt said the National Wine Show provided well-deserved national recognition for Australia’s winemakers, many of them small regional producers.

“Australia is still the fifth-largest wine producer by volume in the world and when it comes to quality, we easily have some of the best wines on the planet,” Minister Watt said.

“The industry makes a $45 billion contribution to the economy, and a significant contribution to the prosperity of regional Australia. This is largely due to the dedicated and driven producers and the 160,000 people who work in the industry. I look forward to celebrating their success and seeing who takes out the top trophy at the National Wine Show awards night on Friday.”

Sixteen of the nation’s premier wine judges assessed entries across classes including sparkling, red and white table wines, and fortified wines during blind tastings over four days at Exhibition Park in Canberra last week. Wine industry royalty James Halliday began as a judge on the show in 1981 and has been on the show’s advisory panel for more than 30 years.

National Wine Show Platinum Sponsor Endeavour Group said the National Wine Show was about celebrating the resilience of Australia’s winemakers, who despite facing unprecedented environmental, economic and global health challenges, continue to produce some of the world’s best and most exciting wines.

“At Endeavour, we are deeply connected to the wine industry through our retailers, our producers and our highly esteemed suppliers. But we don’t just buy it – we invest in all elements of the wine-making process,” Endeavour Group CEO Steve Donohue said.

“Our goal is to increase penetration for Australian wine locally and internationally. We have a collective responsibility representing Australian wine around the world and the National Wine Show is an incredible opportunity to do so.”

China trade talks bring hope for Australian wine exports