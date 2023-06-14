Diageo Australia MD steps down

Diageo Australia Managing Director Angus McPherson has announced he is stepping down from the role to pursue an opportunity outside the company.

Since joining Diageo in 2020 as Managing Director Australia, the company said McPherson had overseen a business that delivered strong top-line growth and a near doubling in sales of its Reserve and Super Deluxe portfolio.

In a statement Diageo said: “Over the past three years, Diageo’s local hero brand, Bundaberg Rum, has continued to innovate to cement its position as the most loved mainstream consumer spirits brand in Australia.

“Throughout his tenure at Diageo, McPherson was instrumental in advancing the interests of Australia’s growing spirits industry, holding industry leadership roles with Spirits and Cocktails Australia and DrinkWise.

“Under McPherson, Diageo has taken significant steps to continue to build a more inclusive and diverse workplace. This has included the launch of industry-leading policies, such as the full payment of superannuation for employees who choose to take 52 weeks of family leave.”

Diageo Asia Pacific President John O’Keeffe said: “Through his unwavering commitment to create a high-performing organisation, Angus has fostered a team that embodies passion, determination and resilience. This was particularly evident during the COVID-19 lockdowns and one of his proudest moments was working alongside Diageo Australia colleagues to support our customers through the Raising the Bar initiative.”

“I know we are sad to lose Angus, but I am sure our entire Australia business will join me in wishing him every success as he takes on his next adventure later this year,” O’Keeffe said.

McPherson said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work at Diageo. The team’s resilience and passion for the business and its brands, particularly as we managed the challenges of COVID, is something I am incredibly proud of.”

A successor to take on the role of Managing Director Australia will be announced shortly. McPherson was at Treasury Wine Estates before joining Diageo. He was appointed as TWE’s President of the Americas in August 2019, but was unable to take up the position due to personal reasons.

The announcement follows the tragic news that Diageo CEO Sir Ivan Menezes passed away suddenly last week at age 63.

It also follows Asahi announcing yesterday that Group CEO Robert Iervasi was leaving the business, effective immediately.