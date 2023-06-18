The Gin Queen releases the Majestic Martini

The Gin Queen is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her website with the release of Majestic Martini, a ready-to-drink collaboration with Curatif.

Caroline Ashford – aka The Gin Queen – is a leading authority on all things gin. She became the first Australian to be inducted into industry body The Gin Guild in 2017, was named Icons of Gin Communicator of the Year in 2020 and was shortlisted for the International Wine Spirits Competition Spirits Communicator of the Year in 2022.

Ashford said: “It’s 10 years since I launched The Gin Queen to celebrate all things gin and I wanted to mark the occasion! Martinis are my go-to gin cocktail, but I can never make mine quite as delicious as the ones made by bartenders.

“Working with Curatif to create the Majestic Martini is a dream come true and I’m thrilled with the result.”

Curatif MD Matt Sanger said: “Curatif is proud to play its part in this celebratory collaboration. The combination of inspired Aussie ingredients has created a beautifully balanced and expressive martini that we’re enjoying straight out of the freezer. Delish!”

The Majestic Martini is made with gin from award-winning Melbourne distillery Naught, Daring Dry vermouth from Regal Rogue, a little olive brine and Scrappy’s bitters to create a slightly wet martini.

Naught founder Chris Cameron said: “Celebrating 10 years of anything in this day and age is an amazing feat, celebrating 10 years of being the Queen of Gin is something that can only be done with a Majestic Martini. Working with Caroline to create this beautiful cocktail has been a treat and we love the fact that our Classic Dry Gin takes centre stage.

“Having met ‘Queenie’ after our launch in 2020, we love Caroline’s advocacy for our industry and couldn’t think of anyone else we would rather work with in creating a milestone Martini for. Cheers Queenie, here’s to 10 more years of royalty!”

The Majestic Martini is available from www.theginporium.com. You’ll find The Gin Queen at www.theginqueen.com