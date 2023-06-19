Following World Martini Day celebrations on June 17, hospitality technology company me&u has revealed the Martini has overtaken the Margarita as the most ordered cocktail in Australia.

New data from me&u shows Martini sales outdid Margaritas by 4% in the last 12 months

“It’s clear that Aussies have a special love affair with Martini, as indicated by the data we’ve gathered at me&u,” said me&u CEO Katrina Barry.

“In the last 12 months, Martinis have accounted for a significant portion, with 12% of all cocktail sales nationwide. It’s a testament to their timeless appeal and the evolving preference of our customers.”

The Martini as a sub-category had an uplift of 6.91% within the share of cocktail mix in Australia from 2022 to 2023.

The state in Australia that sells the most Martini cocktails

NSW saw the highest uplift in Martini sales, up 58%, followed by Queensland, up 42%, and Victoria, up 38%.

The Espresso Martini is the most popular Martini choice, not just among the cocktail category, but the overall drinks category as the most-ordered cocktail in Australia and accounting for 59% of nationwide Martini sales.

However, the French Martini and Pornstar Martini are also growing in popularity in Australia, accounting for 9% and 7% of all Martini sales respectively.

Here is Chambord’s recipe for the perfect French Martini:

French Martini

1⁄2 part Chambord

1 & 1⁄2 part vodka

2 part pineapple juice

Garnish with raspberry

Method: Take a shaker and pour Chambord, vodka, pineapple juice and ice. Then shake. To finish, strain into a martini glass and garnish with a raspberry.

The resurgence of the Espresso Martini in the US

New on-premise data shows that the Espresso Martini is now ranking as one of the top-selling cocktails in the United States.

According to Yelp’s data science, rates of the cocktail were up 300% in the first six months of 2021 and it’s just kept climbing from there

Brands like Australia’s Mr Black, a premium cold brew liqueur, have celebrated huge success during the espresso martini’s comeback.

According to Mr Black’s Global Coffee Ambassador Martin Hudak the perfect serve can be made by combining two parts (60mL) Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur and one part (30ml) of freshly brewed coffee into a cocktail shaker.

Then, add ice and shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds to create the iconic espresso martini froth. Next, pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans if desired.

Or take the easy route and order one at your favourite bar!

The Gin Queen releases the Majestic Martini RTD