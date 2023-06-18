Taylors releases new-look Promised Land range

Taylors has unveiled a new look for its Promised Land range, which ushers in the collection’s ‘Promise to the Seas’ campaign, which supports global marine conservation organisation Project Seahorse.

Founded in 1996, Project Seahorse is an organisation committed to the conservation and sustainable use of coastal marine ecosystems and the survival of seahorses.

According to the organisation, by getting it right for seahorses, such as setting up marine protected areas, reining in bad fishing practices, and regulating wildlife trade, our oceans will be in a better state for thousands of other species.

Led by award-winning marine biologist Amanda Vincent and co-founder Heather Koldewey, Project Seahorse has made significant progress and measurable gains in marine conservation worldwide.

“Since the beginning, the seahorse has symbolised our three generations of family winemaking at Taylors Wines,” said Managing Director Mitchell Taylor.

“Today, it represents our dedication to running our winery sustainably and for many generations to come. That includes supporting efforts beyond our vineyards through partnerships with the likes of Project Seahorse.

“I’m proud to unveil this new look for our Promised Land collection and our bigger ‘Promise to the Seas’ campaign. We look forward to bringing more awareness and support to the incredible work of Project Seahorse.”

Taylors is a prominent supporter of marine conservation through ongoing partnerships with Project Seahorse and the Sydney Institute of Marine Science. In 2020, Taylors launched its ‘SeaBnB’ fundraising initiative with the Sydney Institute of Marine Science to raise funds for the organisation’s seahorse rehabilitation efforts.

Since its launch, the SeaBnB program has raised over $30,000, with the funds being used to launch a chain of underwater ‘hotels’ in areas where the Endangered White’s seahorse’s natural seagrass habitats have been destroyed.

The Promised Land range is named after a special parcel of land on Taylors’ estate at the southern end of the Clare Valley wine region. The site was promised to Bill Taylor Sr. in a handshake over the fence with a neighbour. These days the range explores the vast array of premium South Australian wine regions, including fruit sourced from Padthaway and the Limestone Coast.

In addition to the new label design, Taylors has added two new varieties to the range – 2022 Promised Land Sauvignon Blanc and the 2022 Promised Land Rosé. Both new wines will be available nationally from June, with the label update appearing across the rest of the Promised Land collection across the year. All wines in the collection are RRP $16.

For more information about Taylors Wines' new-look Promised Land range and its fundraising efforts for

Project Seahorse, visit www.taylorswines.com.au/promise-to-the-seas