Bundaberg Rum is celebrating its 135th anniversary of distilling by re-releasing Bundaberg Rum Distillers No. 3 for the third time.

The Queensland icon has been in operation since 1888 and is marking the milestone with the limited edition release, which is a blend of rich, golden triple filtered Bundaberg Rum, designed to deliver an exceptionally smooth, silky finish.​

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 135 years of crafting exceptional rum,” said Duncan Littler, Bundaberg Rum D2C Marketing & Experience Manager.

“This limited-edition release is a tribute to the Bundaberg journey. We’re looking forward to raising a glass to all those who have joined us along the way, and celebrate with fans who have such passion and dedication to this community.”

Bundaberg Rum 135th Anniversary Distillers No. 3 will only be available from the distillery for a strictly limited time.

The rum is highly sought after by Bundy fans and rum collectors and is available to purchase nationally until it sells out for RRP $70 (700mL, ABV 43%).

The news of the Bundaberg Rum anniversary release has created a sensation on social media. Comments on the Bundy Facebook page include:

“This is the drop of champions.”

“The rum gods have spoken.”

“Liquid gold!”

And “This is what you want mate their best drop by far.”

