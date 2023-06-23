Moët Hennessy opens its first cocktail bar

Moët Hennessy has opened its first cocktail bar, called CRAVAN, in the heart of an iconic and literary Parisian district.

CRAVAN is set across five floors of a spectacular Parisian building built in the 17th century and located on Boulevard Saint-Germain.

Belgian designer Ramy Fischler has created a consumer experience inspired by art, fashion, cinema and literature across three levels as well as a Rizzoli bookstore curated by CRAVAN.

The top floors house a by-invitation-only private atelier and mini Parisian kiosk, perched on the building’s rooftop, where movies will be screened on warm summer nights.

Through CRAVAN, Moët Hennessy said it will share its unique take on hospitality, culture and cocktail-making with both Parisians and international visitors alike. CRAVAN is also designed to build an additional bridge to interact directly with consumers through a new and elevated cocktail experience.

Philippe Schaus, Chairman and CEO of Moët Hennessy said: “It is with great pride that we open today the doors of CRAVAN, bringing to life Moët Hennessy’s mission: crafting experiences. I am delighted to start welcoming our guests at the heart of historical literary neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, inviting them to step into the unique and singular universe of CRAVAN. Celebrating epicureanism through a sustainable, lasting and inspired approach of hospitality, CRAVAN is a strategic milestone in Moët Hennessy’s ambition to lead the future of luxury wines and spirits.”

