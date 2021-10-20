AVL commences Nepenthe cellar door redevelopment

AVL Wines has received a $463,291 contribution from the South Australian government toward the $1.5million redevelopment of the Nepenthe Cellar Door in the Adelaide Hills.

The refurbishment will see the current Nepenthe Cellar Door transform into a world class must-visit facility to support the Adelaide Hills region and wine industry.

Included in the development is an upgrade of the winery’s cellar door, which will allow for three times more visitors, with a VIP tasting room and dedicated event hosting capability which has the potential to attract longer duration visits to the region.

Up to 30 construction jobs and an additional 12.5 ongoing jobs will be created as part of a new tourism development for the Adelaide Hills winery, aligning with the Regional Development Australia (RDA) roadmap in creating economic and social benefits for the community.

AVL Wines CEO Craig Garvin said: “We’re extremely grateful to receive the state governments support. The grant allows us to proceed with the project immediately, bringing forward the economic and social benefits of the project to the South Australian and Adelaide Hills economies in a time where it’s much needed. The renovation will boost wine sales, create employment opportunities and encourage more tourism to the region from both national and international markets.”

Premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall said the SA Government’s Tourism Industry Development Fund has helped a total of 80 businesses to grow, innovate and deliver world-class new opportunities within South Australia.

“The Nepenthe project is a perfect addition to the Adelaide Hills, and broader wine tourism offering in our state – it not only drives high quality cellar door experiences but also will serve as a focus point for other local wine producers,” he said.

“This kind of redevelopment is one of several good news stories in this region, and is a credit to the team who are committed to investing in their brand and growing their business.”

The ongoing effects of the bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic has had a damaging effect on interstate tourism. With wine being a massive driver of visitors to and within South Australia, the project will further drive traffic and visitation, capitalising on the buoyant regional tourism expected in 2022.

Nepenthe winemaker James Evers said: “We can show the world the great quality and point-winning wines that we produce here, including our 97-point Ithaca Chardonnay and 94-point Sauvignon Blanc. The improved customer experience will

also provide travellers with a more involved buying and learning experience of wine, making it a leading destination to visit within region.”

Nepenthe’s new advertising campaign ‘Let it Flow’ commences this October, targeting young urban millennials on the Eastern Seaboard to drive awareness of the brand and the Adelaide Hills wine region. This increased brand awareness outside South Australia is expected to translate into a significant increase in inter-state visitation to the cellar door, ultimately

providing ambassadors for the region and its products in the east.



The development now moves into the construction phase with the plan to complete the renovations by late-2022.

