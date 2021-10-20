Everleigh Bottling Co. launches first zero-proof cocktail

Bottled cocktail pioneer The Everleigh Bottling Co. is launching its first zero-proof cocktail, the Bellini, just in time for summer.

The Everleigh Bottling Co.’s non-alcoholic twist on an Italian classic is mixed using peach purée, grape juice, verjuice, natural flavours and salt to create a sophisticated sparkling cocktail. The striking bottle design takes inspiration from vintage Italian sodas, while continuing to talk to the signature style that is synonymous with The Everleigh Bottling Co. brand.

Bar stalwart and The Everleigh Bottling Co. co-owner Michael Madrusan said: “We have long admired the Bellini and enjoyed the classic mix of peach purée and sparkling wine as a family tradition. As our family has grown and evolved, so has our desire to produce cocktails to suit every occasion.

“After much trial and error, we were able to create a non-alcoholic cocktail that builds on the distinctive flavour profile of the Bellini to deliver a full-flavoured, refreshing cocktail, bubbling with personality and complexity.”

The latest release from Everleigh Bottling Co. highlights the fact that alcohol shouldn’t be the indicator of a good drink while also acknowledging growing trends that see consumers drinking less and looking for premium zero-alcohol alternatives.

The Everleigh Bottling Co. co-owner Zara Madrusan added: “You don’t need to drink alcohol to enjoy delicious, expertly mixed cocktails and this is where the Bellini comes in. It’s a premium option for those who want a well-constructed cocktail and to share in the very same fine drinking experience.”

Serve the Bellini in a chilled Champagne flute or simply straight from the bottle. It’s available to purchase via https://everleighbottling.com/. Price – $18.95 per 4-pack or $6 individually.

The Everleigh releases bottled whisky cocktail collection