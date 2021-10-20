The top 5 drinks during NSW reopening week

Espresso Martinis have emerged as the number one beverage order by NSW consumers as they celebrated pubs and bars reopening last week. Sales of the caffeinated cocktail were up 210% according to data from me&u.

Sales of Aperol Spritzes and Margaritas were also up by 254% and 1359%. In true Aussie spirit, VB sales surged 12,578% as punters flocked to grab a hard earned thirst after lockdown.

At-table ordering app me&u is used by more than 500 hospitality brands in the country, including Merivale, Rockpool Dining Group, Solotel, Moon Dog, The Portsea Hotel, and Howard Smith Wharves. Its data showed an 82% uplift in sales from the week prior to lockdown (11/10/21 – 17/10/21 vs 14/06/21 – 20/06/21) with food and beverage spend increasing 60% and 112% respectively.

It’s a positive sign as NSW hospitality emerges after three months of lockdown, with the first week of trade signalling a sign of the return to bustling venues, as people flocked to raise a glass, grab the first round, and share a meal for the first time in 106 days.

Founder and CEO of me&u Stevan Premutico (above) said: “Sydney was back with a bang! It just went nuts! It was just so beautiful to see everyone out and about socialising and connecting again after three months of lockdown. Makes you realise how much we value a beer, a burger and great times around the table with friends and family.”

“We’ve missed hospitality and are thrilled to see NSW venues starting to open up their doors again. The support for the industry was nothing short of exceptional with tips increasing 175% and we know the Australian landscape will only come back stronger with VIC on the horizon. This is our way of saying thanks to all the great people of hospitality for opening the doors and allowing us back in again.”

Top 5 beverages by sales

Espresso Martini +210%

Aperol Spritz +254%

Margarita +359%

VB 12,578%

Balter XPA 147%

Top 5 venues by sales

El Camino – The Rocks

Opera Bar (above)

The Fiddler

Ettamogah Hotel

Camden Valley Inn

Top 5 dishes by sales

Chicken Schnitzel +272%

Chicken Parmigiana +351%

Chips +44%

Chilli Con Carne Nachos +15%

Salt & Pepper Squid +187%

Top 5 suburbs by sales

Sydney

Manly

Surry Hills

Coogee

Rouse Hill

Most generous tippers by suburb

Sydney

Manly

Coogee

Surry Hills

Newtown

Pictured main: The Opera Bar is gearing up to celebrate Melbourne Cup.

