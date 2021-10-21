TWE releases first-ever wine advent calendar

Alcohol advent calendars have become an Aussie favourite in recent years, leading Treasury Wine Estates to release its first-ever wine advent calendar: 12 Wines of Christmas.

The advent calendar will include some of TWE’s most popular brands, such as Penfolds, Wolf Blass and Squealing Pig.

There are 12 premium wines included within the advent calendar, each in 375ml bottles. Half bottles have been booming globally during the pandemic, tapping into the moderation trend.

Ben Luker, the Australia & NZ country manager for research and insights agency Wine Intelligence, told Good Food increasing demand for half-bottles is also part of a larger trend whereby younger drinkers are consuming wine in alternative packaging.

“It’s something we’re seeing through our data – the younger demographic over-indexing on alternative wine packaging such as cans, premium casks and smaller-format bottles.

“If you’re off to the park or beach, and you’re moving around, a 750ml bottle may not be the most convenient option if you’re keen for a low-key drink with mates. It’s breakable and it’s a big amount if you’re driving.”

The range of wines in the TWE wine advent calendar include:

Wolf Blass Makers Project Pink Pinot Grigio 2019 x 2

Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz Cabernet 2017

Squealing Pig Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019

Wolf Blass Makers Project Shiraz Grenache 2019

Penfolds Koonunga Hill Chardonnay 2019 x 2

Pepperjack Shiraz 2018

Wynns Siding Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 x 2

Wolf Blass Grey Label Shiraz 2019

Seppelt Drumborg Pinot Noir 2020

12 Wines of Christmas is currently available for pre-order via Booze Bud and has a RRP of $159.99.

While you’re there, the team at Booze Bud has also created a craft beer advent calendar, featuring everything from hazy IPAs to to imperial stouts made by the likes of Hop Nation, Capital, Moon Dog, Akasha, Bad Shepherd and more. Plus there are six brews made especially for Booze Bud. And if beer’s not your thing, there’s also a cider calendar. Priced at $114.99 for 25 x 375ml cans.