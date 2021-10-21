Vanguard expands international craft spirits portfolio

Vanguard Luxury Brands is bringing the award-winning craft spirits from BEARFACE Whisky and Glendalough Distillery to Australia.

BEARFACE is a disruptive Canadian Whisky, while Glendalough creates a range of luxury craft spirits in the Wicklow Mountains of Ireland. The roll-out is through a strategic partnership with Mark Anthony Brands International, the creator of White Claw.



Enda O’Sullivan, VP, Spirits Mark Anthony Brands International said: “We are delighted to further our ambitious global distribution plans in Australia with Vanguard Luxury Brands. They are an important strategic partner for us, and we look forward to working with the team to build these authentic, innovative and expressive premium spirits brands in Australia.”

BEARFACE is produced using a unique Elemental Ageing process, whereby hand-selected oak casks are matured in repurposed shipping containers, exposing them to the elements, with extreme temperature fluctuations amplifying how the whisky and wood interact. Led by the Master Blender Andres Faustinelli, BEARFACE Whisky works with the Canadian wilderness to transform its whisky into something more wild and adventurous, giving it a bolder, smoother flavour.

BEARFACE TRIPLE OAK has won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Gold at The Canadian Whisky Awards, Gold and 95 points at the IWSC awards. Its unique ageing process uses three types of oak: American, French and Hungarian.

Vanguard Luxury Brands General Manager Danny Connolly said: “BEARFACE Triple Oak doesn’t just look fantastic, it tastes fantastic too. It’s smooth, bold and balanced with long, complex flavours and a distinctive spice finish. We’re confident the Elemental Ageing story and the brand’s connection to the aspirational Canadian wilderness will fascinate Australian premium whisk(e)y drinkers. To date there has been a dearth of variety in this space.”

Founded in 2011, Glendalough Distillery makes luxury craft spirits in the scenic Wicklow Mountains of Ireland. Now in its 10th year, the distillery has become a leader in craft spirit innovation, releasing world-firsts like Irish single malt whiskey aged in rare Japanese Mizunara oak, Irish pot still whiskey aged in Wicklow Irish oak, and a range of distinctive Irish gins distilled from hand-foraged botanicals picked daily in the mountains surrounding the distillery.

Glendalough’s portfolio has won multiple accolades on the global stage. Already this year they have been voted Gin Distillery of the year (New York International Spirits Competition), Sustainable Irish Distillery of the Year (Whisky Magazine) and have picked up six further Golds, including Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for both their Wild Botanical Gin and Double Barrel Whiskey.

Connolly added: “Glendalough Distillery is such an evocative brand. The range captures the natural spirit of the Irish mountains that surround the distillery, but it’s through their progressive attitude and innovative ideas that they are able to create Whiskies and Gins that are unmatched in the super-premium craft spirits market.

The Australian launch is planned for November 2021.

