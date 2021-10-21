Vanguard launches MoCo on-tap cocktails

Vanguard Spirits has launched MoCo – the Modern Cocktail Co – a range of on-tap cocktails ready to serve at pubs across the country.

MoCo launches with four hand-crafted cocktails served on tap – three in partnership with Four Pillars: a Bloody Shiraz Gin Spritz, a Mule and a Negroni, and another with Casa Orendain Tequila, a Pink Grapefruit Margarita. An Espresso Martini will also be released in coming months.

MoCo has the ethos that ‘everyone should be able to enjoy a great cocktail’ and aims to provide convenience for both customer and publican with an easy cocktail offering. The on-tap convenience reduces wait times for consumers and enables consistent signature serve .

“MoCo has arrived to break down barriers and show that well-crafted cocktails can be for everyone,” said Danny Connolly of Vanguard Spirits.

“MoCo is cocktails reimagined, a modern form of ready-to-serve, hand-crafted cocktails without the wait, which we hope will open the door for many into a new world of drink experiences.”

MoCo is available in selected venues in NSW, QLD, VIC and WA. They are distributed in 20 litre kegs that are fully recyclable.

The range of cocktails are:

Bloody Shiraz Gin Spritz – a refreshing spritz with juniper, plum and shiraz character. Made with Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin, Regal Rogue Wild Rose Vermouth and sour plum.

a refreshing spritz with juniper, plum and shiraz character. Made with Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin, Regal Rogue Wild Rose Vermouth and sour plum. Navy Strength Gin Mule – a creative and punchy twist on the classic Moscow mule. Made with Four Pillars Navy Strength Gin, Eumundi Ginger Beer and lime juice.

a creative and punchy twist on the classic Moscow mule. Made with Four Pillars Navy Strength Gin, Eumundi Ginger Beer and lime juice. Negroni – an approachable take on a classic, made with Four Pillars Spiced Negroni Gin, Oscar.697 Rosso Vermouth and Aperitivo.

an approachable take on a classic, made with Four Pillars Spiced Negroni Gin, Oscar.697 Rosso Vermouth and Aperitivo. Pink Grapefruit Margarita – a perfect balance between agave and pink grapefruit. Made with Casa Orendain blanco tequila and Crawley’s Agave Syrup.

The innovation comes as demand for cocktails in pubs increases. Endeavour Group CEO Steve Donohue also noted that cocktails were becoming increasingly popular with patrons at ALH venues, following the booming interest in at-home mixology during COVID-19. He said the introduction of order and pay at tables also meant more people are ordering higher-priced cocktails.

This was reflected in new data released by me&u that revealed the top 5 drinks during NSW reopening week. Cocktails were the three biggest sellers, with the Espresso Martini, Aperol Spritz and Margarita the most popular choices for table service.

