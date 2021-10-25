Dan Murphy’s launches online gifting hub

Dan Murphy’s has seen a doubling of online gifting in the past six months, to the point where more than one in 10 online orders are nominated as gifts. The trend has led the retailer to launch the Dan Murphy’s Gifting Hub, a platform that aims to shake up both the corporate and personal gifting industry.

Australia Post has also reported a 20% increase on food and liquor online purchases compared to this time last year, with a

likely increase for festive season. Signs also point to a larger-than-ever-before Christmas, with August and September eCommerce already on par with Christmas 2020.

Endeavour Group, Dan Murphy’s parent company, said it is expecting its biggest digital Christmas on record.

The Dan Murphy’s Gifting Hub enables businesses to gift hundreds of clients, staff and friends within minutes, with a one-click upload of recipient lists. The platform is also built so gift-givers require just the recipient’s name, mobile and email; eliminating the time-intensive endeavour of sourcing updated postal addresses or suitable delivery dates.

It includes a selection of curated packs, that range from blue-chip wine brands to grand marque Champagnes, craft spirits to specially wrapped hampers, right through to milestone gifts categorised by year.

Across a range of price points, wine gifts include hard-to-access back vintages, museum collections, rare wine flights or large format Champagne or wines. Highlights for wine fans include a mini vertical of Penfolds St Henri, Margaret River Cabernets, Museum Chardonnays, Big Barossa Reds and Riesling collections, plus Aussie wine classics such as Wynns Black Label, St Hugo, Yalumba Signature plus Penfolds Bin 28 and 407.

Dan Murphy’s Managing Director, Alex Freudmann, said: “The Dan Murphy’s Gifting Hub has been specifically designed to alleviate pain points in online gifting, with immense benefit for those who manage corporate gifting on a large scale.”

The packs have been curated by a team of Dan Murphy’s experts including Masters of Wine, Andrew Caillard and Annette Lacey who have also developed individual tasting notes for each wine, ‘when to drink’ guides and captured winemaker stories in letters accompanying each gift.

Andrew Caillard MW said: “The objective of the Gifting Hub is to make it the best of its kind and we will continue to expand with more back vintages, special rarities and fun things to drink.

“Our team have had access to Dan’s Murphy’s impressive cellar and also a remarkable list of imported wine. There are so many different selections to choose from and at every price point there is something that offers genuine value and difference.”

Spirit lovers are also catered for with a Glenlivet hamper, or a Martini Experience from Four Pillars Gin including glasses and olives (Hampers available from 1 November), Limited Edition Lark Whiskies and many vintages of Armagnacs and Ports up to 80 years of age.

Gifts can be made even more memorable with the option to include personalised video messages or select gifts with add-ons such as disposable cameras, Australian scented candles, or even a deck of cards and access to magic tricks via a QR code.

Personal gifting options

The hub can also be used for personal gifting, whether it’s for anniversaries, birthdays or Christmas Day. Users can schedule a message well in advance or even last-minute, and can send a gift right up to, and even on, Christmas Day.

The recipient gets a gift message in their inbox and can arrange for delivery at a time that suits them and can even send a

personalised thank you video message back to the sender.





“We are confident the combination of our drinks expertise, which has resulted in a wonderfully curated product range, plus the functionality, agility and features of this Hub will see online gifting in Australia revolutionised,” Freudmann said.

The Gifting Hub also features a corporate social responsibility partnership with Givit. Recipients who can’t (or prefer not to) accept gifts, can elect to donate the gift value to a range of charity partners with ease. Similarly, the value of any unclaimed gifts will be donated.

The Dan Murphy’s Gifting Hub will see new products being added regularly, including six spirit hampers from November 1, 2021. Prices start at $55, with packages up to $2,200+. Click here to take a look.