Booming Boxtails brand launches three new flavours

Brisbane-based drinks innovator Basic Babe has been so blown away by launch sales of its new low-calorie boxed cocktails range – Boxtails – that it’s released three new flavours.

Following the huge success of introductory flavours Raspberry and Lime Margarita, Passionfruit Martini and Pink Gin Daiquiri, which sold out nationally, the team at Basic Babe has added three flavours: Lime & Mint Mojito, Pineapple & Orange Mai Tai and Raspberry & Lemon Fruit Tingle.

Basic Babe co-founder Mark Collins noted to Drinks Digest last month that it had been a “frenzy over the first few days” of Boxtails’ initial release.

“The punters are really getting on board with the concept, which is incredible,” he said.

Selling a mammoth 10,000 units in their first five days of being on shelves and running out of their three-month supply in just over a month, Boxtails have been an instant hit. Initially launching in 1000 BWS stores nationwide with just three SKUs, Boxtails will now be available in six SKU’s in BWS, along with all Dan Murphy’s stores in Australia.

“We are all pretty pumped to be given the opportunity to roll out another three flavours out across the country,” Collins said. “Boxtails would now have one of the highest SKU counts across the category under a single brand which is really exciting. It’s been an adventure launching this range and we can’t wait to see Australia’s response to the new flavours.”

Basic Babe first hit the market with low-calorie alcoholic sparkling waters and has since expanded its range to Canned Cocktails and the new Boxtails. Boxtails are low-calorie at 60 per serve, 99% sugar-free and made from real fruit juice and real spirits.

The new Boxtails flavours come packaged in a 100% recyclable box with colourful illustrations of the tasty flavour notes of each cocktail.

“The cask design is paving the way to be an Aussie cult classic – sorry goon, but there’s a new sheriff in town,” said Collins.

Available to purchase at BWS and Dan Murphy’s for RRP $29.99 or two for $50. For more information, visit: https://basicbabe.co