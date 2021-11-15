Bondi Brewing Co expands Draught Lager distribution

Bondi Brewing Co is celebrating lockdowns ending by launching Bondi Draught Lager at more than 233 Liquorland and First Choice stores across Australia.

Owner Paul Parks said: “We’re super excited to see things re-opening and the beer flowing again. There’s a real buzz in the air. Perfect timing to have our Bondi Draught expand its distribution. It’s ‘The Beer For Drinking’ as we refer to it – our most crushable easy to drink beer for absolutely everyone.”

Founded in a little garage nano-brewery on the headland of North Bondi Beach, The Bondi Brewing Co has expanded its business to over 500 outlets and has a strategic partnership with House Made Hospitality in the soon to be built Bondi Pavilion venue. Come 2022 you will be able to sip its pale ales on Australia’s most iconic stretch of sand.

From the very beginning, The Bondi Brewing Co formed a strong, tight knit community with local businesses who they credit their successes to, giving them the title of “the local beer”. Now, the majority of venues in Bondi, from the local fish shop to the renowned Icebergs Dining Room, stock their expansive range of locally brewed Beer, Draught, IPA’s, XPA, Lager and now Seltzers.



The former garage brewery is now stocked in over a hundred bars, and independent bottle shops, Dan Murphy’s and BWS all Vintage Cellars in NSW and ACT. They’re also on tap at various venues in Bondi where they showcase their range of regular and more unique brews.

The Bondi Brewing Co’s latest expansion will see its range stocked at over 213 liquor land stores and 20 First choice across NSW.

