Australia’s next beverage billionaire

The founder of Lyre’s non-alcoholic spirits, Mark Livings, says the business is on track to become the fastest independent beverage brand to reach unicorn status – a valuation of more than US$1 billion.

Livings told The Spirits Business: “The pace of growth we’re seeing is exceptional. We sold our first bottle in 2019 and today we’re selling one at least every 30 seconds.”

Lyre’s is now available in more than 60 countries and is on track to reach $US67million annual revenue by the end of 2021. It recently manufactured its one millionth bottle and has just released its first prosecco-style drink, Classico.

As a digital-first brand, direct-to-consumer sales currently account for a significant 48% of revenue, while Lyre’s has also gained quality global partnerships that include WeightWatchers, listings with more than 60 major retailers, availability in in-flight lounges such as British Airways and United Airways, and permanent menu placements in an increasing number of the world’s Top 50 bars, restaurants and hotels. These venues include the iconic 2020 worldwide bar of the year, Maybe Sammy, in Sydney; respected culinary groups such as Nobu and Australia’s Rockpool; GrouAtlas in Manhattan, Tippling Club bars in Singapore; and even Vegas Casino Hotels, such as The Sahara.

Lyre’s recently secured $US26.8million in a fundraising round to increase its marketing and expand production, which means the business now worth $US362million after less than a two and a half years of trading. Among the backers were several venture firms, including Morgan Creek Capital Management, an early investor in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and SpaceX.

Morgan Creek Capital founder and CEO Mark Yusko said the company’s Consumer Opportunities Fund targeted the non-alcoholic spirits company as a core investment.

“Lyre’s met our criteria of a world-class management team with great tasting products and a strong brand in high growth mode,” he said.

“With a large product range of non-alcoholic spirits and RTD beverages, we believe Lyre’s is well-positioned to capture the tremendous growth in global demand in this category.”

The capital will be used for additional human resources, marketing and advertising and a partnership with Döhler Group, creating an expanded R&D team.

“This is the gateway from becoming a scale-up to a true multinational beverage company,” Livings said.

“We’re seeing a moderation trend sweeping across all global markets, and with this comes an emphasis on health and wellness. The International Wines and Spirits Record forecasts that no-and-low alcohol volume in Australia will grow by 16% from 2020 to 2024, so there’s no doubt that there’s a growing demand for sophisticated alcohol-free drinks.”