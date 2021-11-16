Shaw + Smith founders buy into Blewitt Springs

Shaw + Smith founders Martin Shaw and Michael Hill Smith MW, and joint CEOs Adam Wadewitz and David LeMire MW, have bought a vineyard in Blewitt Springs, McLaren Vale, South Australia.

The 18ha site is planted with Grenache, Shiraz, and Chenin Blanc. The oldest vines, Grenache and Shiraz, were planted in 1939, 1941 and 1964 respectively.

The MMAD Vineyard partnership is named after Martin, Michael, Adam and David. MMAD described the Blewitt Springs site as a “great location farmed for quality and vine health, and making wines that reflect the site and season”.

LeMire said: “This is rare earth, and the old vines are a precious resource and part of our viticultural history that we are grateful to have the chance to work with.”

Chief Winemaker Wadewitz added: “We have been looking around the area since 2014 and thinking about that unique little part of the Vale, higher but influenced by the sea with beautiful old vines, sand and ironstone.

“Originally we were drawn to the Grenache and Chenin being both old vine and interesting but the Shiraz has been a real surprise, too.”

The 2021 MMAD Vineyard wines will be released in the second half of 2022.

