Big Drop launches first seasonal beer in Aussie market

Following the successful launch of their Galactic Milk Stout and Paradiso IPA in early 2021, Big Drop Brewing Co. is introducing another favourite to the Australian market with their first limited-edition seasonal release, Poolside IPA.

Big Drop is the first non-alcoholic beer brand to launch a seasonal brew in Australia, with the decision to launch Poolside coming after an incredibly positive reception for the brew on a global scale. Poolside is such a fan favourite that it has been introduced to the core Big Drop Brewing Co. range in the UK.

The beer is a double dry hopped IPA with tropical flavours and a strong hint of mango.

Brewed locally in Australia, Poolside joins the previous four award-winning beers launched by the brewer in Australia, the Pine Trail Pale Ale, Uptown Lager, Galactic Milk Stout and Paradiso IPA.

Galactic Milk Stout took out Best No & Low Alcohol Stout & Porter at the 2021 World Beer Awards. The brewer also won World’s Best No & Low Alcohol Speciality for its Paradiso IPA.

Big Drop, founded in 2016 and based in the UK town of Ipswich, is one of the trailblazers in the ultra-low alcohol beer category. The brand launched in Australia late last year with its Uptown Craft Lager and Pine Trail Pale Ale.

Poolside is available to purchase in 4-packs (RRP: $16) from the end of November.

