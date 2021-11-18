Bladnoch & Urban Alley’s boilermaker collaborate

The Bladnoch Distillery team have joined up with Melbourne brewers Urban Alley to create the ultimate summery boilermaker – a pairing of a whisky and a beer.

According to The Whisky List, boilermakers are simply a pour of beer and whisk(e)y consumed alongside each other.

“There is a lack of agreement on where specifically the term is thought to have originated from, but we favour the version where it was named for the boilermakers who built and maintained the boilers used to power steam trains during the 1800’s, who after a hard days work would retire for a well earned beer and a shot of whisk(e)y,” the website notes.

Complementing Bladnoch Vinaya Single Malt, the custom-made Hazy Pale Ale was designed in collaboration with Head Brewer, Dove Bailey, Master Distiller, Dr Nick Savage, and boilermaker enthusiast, John Yankovski aka ‘Whisky and Sound’ –

host of the YouTube channel ‘Boilermaker Mondays’.

Bladnoch Vinaya is matured in a unique combination of ex-Bourbon and ex-Sherry casks, presenting notes of fresh apple, sweet floral grass, and hints of chocolate.

Paired with a small batch Hazy Pale Ale, bringing notes of coconut from Sabro hops and the slight vanilla from English ale yeast to complement the oakybourbon barrels of the Vinaya, as well as the citrus of Mosaic and Motueka hops to match the bright citrus flavours, this boilermaker is a ‘match made in heaven’, says Head Brewer, Dove Bailey.

“Working with Urban Alley Brewery on this collaboration has been a great experience,” said Dr Nick Savage, Bladnoch’s Master Distiller. “Sharing thoughts and ideas from both beer and whisky around flavours and how to build a perfect boilermaker pairing has been amazing. Learning from both partners, we’ve managed to build this amazingly refreshing boilermaker pairing, based around our Bladnoch Vinaya, and fitting perfectly into the end of the year summer drinks season.”

“Boilermakers have become a passion of mine; exploring the results of combining the worlds of whisky and beer together,” said Yankovski. “And what a joy to create what I would like to call the perfect summer boilermaker alongside experts Nick and Dove.”



Enjoy the boilermaker at Urban Alley Brewery and Bar, Docklands, Victoria, or order your Boilermaker pack online at www.Bladnoch.com.

