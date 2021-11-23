Australian Chardonnay wins top US award

South Australian winemaker Taylors Wines has hit the jackpot at the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards this week, winning the trophy for Best Chardonnay.

The winery took on Californian giants to claim the winnings for its St Andrews Chardonnay 2020 – a single-vineyard white wine from the family winery’s Clare Valley estate.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded Best Chardonnay at the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards,” said Taylors Wines Managing Director Mitchell Taylor. “It’s such an honour to be recognised on the global stage, but to be recognised for the best chardonnay in a country where it is so widely loved and consumed makes it even more special.”

Americans love Chardonnay, which moved up the ranks last year to become the second most popular wine in the country behind cabernet sauvignon. Americans bought more than $2.8 billion worth of chardy last year, with Taylor noting that US wine drinkers prefer a full-flavoured wine with plenty of character, particularly cool climate styles with fruit and oak in balance.

Third generation winemaker Taylor said the US was an incredibly important market for the family winery.

“We have had some great sales success in Canada, but it’s very important that we get the world’s largest wine market – the US – to take fine wine of Australia seriously,” he explained. “We have put a person on the ground to follow up sales and distribution in this important market.

“We are also actively involved in Wine Australia’s industry promotions and working with our new distributors Taub Family Estates to grow customer leads in new channels.”

Taylor (above) said that after losing China’s large volume and value market due to the ongoing trade disputes, it was important for the winemaker to build a presence in the US.

“We have had some exciting results in the major wine shows, along with high ratings in the major US wine publications which demonstrate that our wines from the Clare Valley are world class.

This is the second year that Taylors’ St Andrews Chardonnay has claimed a major prize at the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards, taking out the title for Best White Wine at the 2020 competition.

The St Andrews Chardonnay 2020 is sourced from the family winery’s St Andrews vineyard on its Clare Valley estate in Auburn, South Australia. It is a silky textured wine, with long and luscious notes of peach, nectarine and subtle cashew nuances enhanced through the use of high-quality French oak.

In addition to the major chardonnay prize, Taylors also took home a gold medal for its Jaraman Shiraz 2019 along with six silver medals across its portfolio.

“There is a growing taste for premium Australian wines in America – the world’s biggest wine market – and it is through these awards we can demonstrate that our wines stack up against some of the best in the world,” Taylor said.

Taylors wasn’t the only Australian winery to luck out in Vegas with NSW winemaker Lillypilly Estate Wines won the title for Best Dessert Wine for two of its sweet wines – the Lillypilly Fiumara 7 Angelo Blend and Lillypilly Noble Harvest.

The St Andrews Chardonnay 2020 will be available in 2022 from select wine retailers, Taylors’ Clare Valley Cellar Door and online at www.taylorswines.com.au for RRP $43.

