Bundy & Mr Black join forces

Mr Black Roasters & Distillers have joined forces with Bundaberg Rum to launch a limited edition Mr Black Rum Barrel Aged Coffee Liqueur.

Celebrating rum and coffee’s long and epic history, this distinctly Australian collaboration blends rum barrel aged Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur with Bundaberg Master Distillers’ Blenders Edition Rum. The spirit is a previous winner of the World’s Best Rum, while Mr Black is the number one Australian coffee liqueur and is sold in the majority of the World’s 50 Best Bars.

The liqueur features notes of coffee, dark chocolate, Christmas spices, brown sugar and raisins, a great match for the upcoming festive season.

With coffee grown in many of the tropical places where sugarcane is found, naturally many coffee liqueurs use rum as a base. Now, this limited edition elevates this tradition: the one-of-a-kind spirit was rested for three months in European and American Oak casks that had previously contained Bundaberg Distilling Company’s flagship rums.

Mr Black founder Tom Baker said: “Bundy Rum might be famous for their original blend, but their recent Master Distillers’ Collection has been stellar. Due to their size, they’ve got an enviable back catalogue of oak to choose from. We were like the proverbial kid in a candy store poring over the list of oak we could choose from/ bask in.

“As luck would have it, they had a few spare barrels of Bundaberg Master Distillers’ Blenders Edition that I convinced them to stick on the truck, so we added that to the final blend for good measure.”

Bundaberg Rum Distillery Marketing & Experience Manager Duncan Littler added: “We’ve long been fans of Mr Black – of both their liquid and what they’ve achieved. Not only has it been fantastic to collaborate and craft this exceptionally delicious new rum and coffee liqueur, we’ve also had a lot of fun doing so. The Australian spirits industry is thriving at the moment and we’ve been thrilled to work with the Mr Black team to push the boundaries of Australian distilling even further.”

Mr Black Rum Barrel Aged Coffee Liqueur is best enjoyed on the rocks.

This limited edition is available from mrblack.co and www.bundabergrum.com.au from November 26 for $74.99 or can be purchased directly from the Bundaberg Distillery store in Bundaberg, Queensland.

