BWS & Dan Murphy’s staff raise funds for GIVIT 

BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores are ramping up their fundraising efforts this weekend for not-for-profit donation platform GIVIT by hosting their first ever National GIVIT Day.

“National GIVIT Day this Saturday, December 4, is an initiative by our stores to celebrate our partnership with GIVIT and to connect our teams and customers with local communities that need support,” Dan Murphy’s Managing Director Alex Freudmann said.

“Collectively, Dan Murphy’s and BWS have stores in more than 1650 local communities across Australia, and by joining forces and hosting our first ever National GIVIT Day, we are hoping to create a positive impact.”

Customers can choose to participate by rounding up their purchases or making a coin donation in over 250 Dan Murphy’s and 1400 BWS stores across the country.

In selected Dan Murphy’s stores, teams will be getting creative to encourage customers to support those in need by hosting barbecues, morning teas, gift wrapping stations and even selling succulents.

“Our ambition is to leave a positive imprint on the communities we serve, and we love that through our partnership with GIVIT, we can support the communities that need it the most that we are part of,” Mr Freudmann said.

“So drop into your local Dan Murphy’s or BWS this weekend, make a donation and be part of the in-store fun,” he added.

Caroline Odgers from GIVIT said requests for assistance have almost doubled on the GIVIT platform since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 50,000 items needed for vulnerable Aussies right now.

“GIVIT is committed to ensuring everyone has access to the basic comforts that many of us take for granted. The donation of simple items such as kitchen equipment means a family can enjoy Christmas lunch, or toys for children living in temporary accommodation brings some much-needed joy,” she said.

“We’re extremely grateful to the BWS and Dan Murphy’s teams and customers for helping us support thousands of Aussies in need this year.”

Several Dan Murphy’s including Coffs Harbour and Parwood will be hosting gift wrapping stations, Dan Murphys in Toowoomba and Woolloongabba will be hosting BBQ and Dan Murphy’s Wilsonton in Queensland will be hosting a sale of succulents, which have been donated by the community. Some store teams will also be wearing fancy dress to celebrate the day and have organised competitions or raffles for customers.

“We have reached out to our community and the support has been amazing. Multiple families are donating succulents, pots and even handmade, knitted succulents. We are all very excited about how we can contribute to this amazing event and feel so honored that our community is getting behind us also,” Dan Murphy’s Wilsonton store manager Claire Maree Green said.

