Stirring creativity at The Other Art Fair

If you like mixing your art with your cocktails then you’ll love The Other Art Fair Sydney.

Drinks Digest dropped down to The Cutaway at Barangaroo for opening night of the fair, which provides visitors the opportunity to discover and buy contemporary art direct from emerging artists, with 109 artists selected to exhibit across the four-day event.

It’s one of one of the first large-scale creative events held in Sydney in almost six months and it’s running until Sunday.

Highlights include design studio Atelier Sisu’s Evanescent, a piece made up of giant colour-reflecting bubbles that was supposed to be part of VIVID; complimentary illustrations by Aley Wild, Georgia Frew and Harley & J; and an interactive illustration of inflatable birds called Nature Illuminated.

Unfortunately we missed the neon life drawing session, which allows attendees to step into a darkened space, pick up paintbrushes and paint a nude model with UV paints.

During our visit there was also a performance artist sliding around the room as a mermaid, which definitely added interest as we sipped a few cocktails.

There were also DJ sets throughout the night, plus street-food vendors if you’re feeling peckish.

We were guests of Bombay Sapphire, which is a partner of the event globally. In Sydney it has built a custom, pop-up Bombay Sapphire cocktail bar for guests to enjoy cocktails during their experience at the fair, with four bespoke creations on offer.

Pictured above is the Purple Posey from Appollonia Bar. Other delicious concoctions have been mixed by nearby venues including Hotel Palisade, Barangaroo House and Cash Only Diner, with each one being inspired by Bombay Sapphire’s range of botanicals.

The Other Art Fair

DATE: December 2– 5

WHERE: The Cutaway at Barangaroo, Sydney

MORE INFO: visit the website here