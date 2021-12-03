Patrón launches hotline for Paloma lovers

Patrón is celebrating Paloma Week by launching a dedicated hotline for fans of the effervescent tequila-based, pink grapefruit cocktail.

During Paloma Week (December 1-8), the Ping for Paloma Hotline (1800 952 542) is your personal concierge for all things Palmoma, whether you’re making it at home or finding it in-venue.

The service is live during Paloma Week and will be able to point you to participating venues across Australia, with over 88 locations hosting a number of events through the week and across the whole summer.

“The Paloma is one of the most popular long drinks internationally and it’s now shaping up to be the hottest drink of the summer,” said Stephanie Sarantakos, Marketing Manager for Patrón. “With Tequila appreciation exploding in Australia and Patrón leading the charge, we are so excited to announce the first-ever Patrón Paloma Week. We want to show its the ideal refreshing drink for the warmer months; and as easy to make at home as it is to order in your local drinking establishment – who are back with a bang this summer”

In its most classic form, the cocktail is a mix of tequila, grapefruit, soda and lime. Sarantakos suggests using Patrón Reposado, as it is alive with notes of citrus and honey, which elevates fruit-driven cocktails. The grassy sweetness of tequila, the zesty bitterness of grapefruit and the thirst-quenching fizz of soda have made the Paloma one of the world’s most popular long drinks.

A recent survey on Google Trends looked into the most-searched cocktail recipes by state in the US during lockdown, and found that in California it was a Paloma. And where Los Angeles leads, the rest of the world often follows.

To celebrate the drink of the season, the inaugural Patrón Paloma Week kicks a summer of events with over 88 venues nationwide including Maya (QLD) who have created a Desert house with key acts such as SET MO, NSW’s Barangaroo House & Smoke, a summer of cool with a Double Rainbouu X North Bondi Fish collaboration, and Bannister’s Hotel in Port Douglas, as well as delicious pink hued cocktails in high places at participating Crown venues such as CIRQ (NSW), Lumina Terrace (VIC), Hi Line (WA).

Patrón has also created an online venue finder with a live location map, so you can find activities right across the summer. By entering their postcode, Paloma lovers will be able to find their closest venue instantly.

Additionally, Patrón is collaborating with CAPI to create the Patrón X CAPI Paloma packs, available for purchase via delivery services Boozebud and Hairy Dog.

Here’s a recipe for making the perfect Paloma cocktail at home:

Patrón X CAPI Paloma

• 45 ml Patrón Reposado tequila

• 100 ml CAPI Grapefruit soda

• 10 ml Fresh lime juice

• Salt Rim (optional)

Method: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Garnish with grapefruit slice.

Patrón Reposado Tequila, $100, available at Dan Murphy’s and BWS.

