Tread Softly Wine has upped its commitment in support of the restoration of deforested Australian bushland by planting one native Australian tree for every six-case of wine sold.

The brand has now planted more than 500,000 native trees for this critical restoration project and is marking this milestone achievement with the launch of Tread Softly Blanc de Blancs.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to contribute in such a significant way to help reduce the harmful effects on the environment caused by the increases in greenhouse gas emissions,” said Ross Marshall, general manager, Fourth Wave Wine.

“Through the immense support of our retail partners and Tread Softly Wine lovers, we are now planning to grow an entire ‘Tread Softly Forest’, with an ambition to plant 1 million trees.”

In recognition of Tread Softly’s contribution, Carbon Neutral has designated 810 hectares of cleared and over-cultivated land for the Tread Softly Forest. This former farming property is suffering from severe land degradation and hasn’t been farmed for years. It is in much-need of restoration via the planting of a diverse range of native plant species local to the area.

“Tread Softly Wine has made an outstanding contribution to the planet by planting 500,000 trees in the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor,” said Ray Wilson, CEO Carbon Neutral. “The Tread Softly forest has restored vital habitat for hundreds of wildlife species and helped restore a precious ecosystem comprised of unique biodiversity. The mixed species native trees and shrubs that they’ve planted will also capture carbon from the atmosphere as they grow, clean the air, and improve soil and water quality. Their ongoing commitment to restore the area’s woodland to what it once, reflects genuine action to make a real positive difference to our environment.”

The naturally lighter in style range of wines is grown and made with modern vineyard and water management techniques to minimise environmental impact. To help celebrate the 500,000 trees planted, Tread Softly has just launched a 100% Chardonnay – Blanc De Blancs NV sparkling wine.

Tread Softly Blanc de Blancs is available from major liquor retailers nationally, RRP $16.

Tread Softly launches stunning gin

It’s been a busy few months for Fourth Wave, which has launched into the spirits sector with two gins, with stunning packaging developed by Denomination.

The oil painting of flora and fauna is by artist Robert Thornton, painted in 1807.

Rowena Curlewis, CEO at Denomination, told The Dieline: The idea originally came when our global creative director, Margaret Nolan, was thinking about a way to communicate the light and delicate nature of the wines in a way that was sophisticated and unexpected. Searching for an image that would allow her to communicate this, she found the glorious image by Thornton which was a perfect solution.

“I love the way that the Thornton painting has been used in a new and dynamic way—following the lead of the wine range, but with a different interpretation.”

Tread Softly Natural Botanicals Dry Gin and Delicate Botanicals Pink Gin are available at major Australian retailers, priced at approximately $58 a bottle.