The best NSW wine for 2021

It’s no surprise that a Hunter Valley semillon was awarded best in show at the 2021 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards, with the regarded as being home to the best dry semillons in the world.

The 2021 NSW Wine of The Year was the Silkman Wines 2014 Reserve Semillon. The top trophy was announced at an exclusive Awards Presentation Luncheon at ICC Sydney last week.

Chair of Judges Nick Spencer said: “Choosing a single wine to be awarded the title of NSW Wine of The Year was an exceptionally challenging task, given the quality of wines to select from, and the breadth of styles that were awarded best in their respective classes. Two wines went head-to-head this year resulting in a very close contest.”

Specner described the wine as “nothing short of extraordinary”.

“Skilled wine maker Liz Silkman has produced a wine that is remarkably fresh for a seven-year-old wine, while still offering an incredibly complexity,” he said. “When I consider what makes a wine exceptional – it’s structure, balance, length, freshness, complexity, concentration and an ability to mature gracefully, this wine ticks all of those boxes.”

The other trophies awarded during the day went to winemakers from Canberra District, Orange, Tumbarumba, Hilltops, Gundagai, Mudgee and the Riverina.

The Riverina regions was a particular focus this year as it was selected for the Chair of Judges Trophy. Each year the Chair is asked to select a wine from a nominated region in NSW. The region changes every year and is selected based on a number of criteria.

This year the Riverina was nominated as it is one of Australian most important wine regions, not only because it is responsible for around 20% of Australia entire production but importantly because it is becoming an epicentre for innovation in viticulture with particular focus on growing grape varieties suitable to Australia’s changing climate.

The wining wine was the Trimboli Family Wines 2021 Saverio Fiano, a perfect example of why this variety will become one of Australia’s most important grape varieties in the future.

The judges described it as a beautiful, bright, aromatic wine with lovely fine acidity and fresh fruit flavours and importantly is a grape variety that is very well suited to our climate. A great introduction to Fiano for a consumer.

This is the third year the Awards have been held at ICC Sydney and celebrates the fifth year that the convention centre has been open. ICC Sydney continues to be committed to showcasing NSW wine, with a wine list that is now 100% NSW wines (100,000 bottles pre pandemic).

Geoff Donaghy, CEO ICC Sydney, said: “We are delighted to host the Awards for the third consecutive year, helping promote NSW wine on a global platform. By supporting the industry, we also provide our clients and event attendees access to wines of diversity and quality, that NSW is becoming famous for.”

The 2021 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards trophy winners

Australia Post Trophy for Best Riesling ~ Pepper Tree Wines 2021 Stone Mountain Riesling (Orange)

[www.peppertreewines.com.au/product – $50 a bottle]

NSW DPI Trophy for Best Semillon ~ Silkman Wines 2014 Reserve Semillon (Hunter Valley)

[www.corkscrewcellars.com.au – $45 a bottle]

Nexia Australia Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc ~ Kosciuszko Wines 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Tumbarumba)

[www.kosciuszkowines.com.au – $27 a bottle]

Finlayson’s Trophy for Best Chardonnay ~ First Creek 2019 Winemakers Reserve Chardonnay (Hunter Valley)

[www.firstcreekwines.com.au – $65 a bottle]

Orora Trophy for Best Other White Variety ~ Trimboli Family Wines 2021 Saverio Fiano (Riverina)

[www.wineselectors.com.au – $26 a bottle]

CCL Trophy for Best White Blend ~ Saddler’s Creek Wines 2021 Winemaker’s Craft Wild White (Hunter/Hilltops)

[www.saddlerscreek.com – $30 a bottle]

MultiColor Trophy for Best Light Red ~ Cassegrain Wines 2021 Seasons Spring Rosé (Hilltops)

[www.cassegrainwines.com.au – $25 a bottle]

Australia Post Trophy for Best Pinot Noir ~ Heifer Station 2019 Single Vineyard Pinot Noir (Orange)

[www.heiferstation.com – $45 a bottle]

Nexia Australia Trophy for Best Shiraz ~ Lerida Estate 2019 Shiraz (Canberra District)

[www.leridaestate.com.au – $28 a bottle]

RIEDEL Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon ~ Shaw Wines 2018 Reserve Merriman Cabernet (Canberra District)

[www.shawwines.com.au – $65 a bottle]

MultiColor Trophy for Best Other Red Variety ~ McWilliam’s 2021 Alternis Nero D’Avola (Gundagai)

[www.mcwilliams.com.au – $22 a bottle]

Charles Stuart University Trophy for Best Red Blend ~ Margan 2019 White Label Saxonvale Shiraz Mourvèdre (Hunter)

[www.shop.margan.com.au – $50 a bottle]

NSW DPI Best Organic Wine Award ~ See Saw 2021 Marge (Orange)

[www.seesawwine.com – $35 a bottle]

ICC Sydney 1828 Innovation Award ~ Gilbert 2021 Petillant Naturel Rosé (Mudgee)

[www.gilbertfamilywines.com.au – $28 a bottle]

Chair of Judges Trophy for Best Riverina Wine ~ Trimboli Family Wines 2021 Saverio Fiano (Riverina)

[www.wineselectors.com.au – $26 a bottle]

WINEDEPOT Trophy for Best Sparkling Wine ~ Printhie Wines Swift 2013 Vintage (Orange)

[www.printhiewines.com.au – available now $65 a bottle]

ICC Sydney Trophy for Best Sweet Wine ~ De Bortoli 2019 Noble One Semillon (Riverina)

[www.shop.debortoli.com.au – $50 a 500ml bottle]

ICC Sydney Trophy for Best Fortified ~ De Bortoli NV Show Liqueur Muscat (Riverina)

[www.shop.debortoli.com.au – $26 a 500ml bottle]

Orora Trophy for Best Dry White in Show ~ Silkman Wines 2014 Reserve Semillon (Hunter Valley)

CCL Trophy for Best Dry Red in Show ~ Lerida Estate 2019 Shiraz (Canberra District)

NSW Governor’s Trophy for Best in Show ~ Silkman Wines 2014 Reserve Semillon (Hunter Valley)