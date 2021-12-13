Dan Murphy’s has opened the doors to its first small-format store in South Australia. Situated in Glenelg, it’s the first small-format store in the country with a drive thru.

“We know customers expect so much more from us than products on shelves, which is why we are increasingly innovating and using technology to create our stores of the future,” Dan Murphy’s Managing Director Alex Freudmann said.

“Since COVID, customers are expecting more convenience and contactless shopping experiences in our stores, which is why we are looking at investing in drive-thrus.”

The new Dan Murphy’s Glenelg has been converted from a former BWS store and is ‘only’ 400 sqm in size – which is less than half the size of a traditional Dan Murphy’s store.

“Because we have a smaller trading area than a standard Dan Murphy’s, it means that the team have spent a lot of time ensuring the range will cater to the locals,” Dan Murphy’s Glenelg store manager Ben Turner said.

The products in the store have been curated based on four principles; they’ve been rated four stars or higher by customers, are top sellers, on-trend or popular among locals.

Dan Murphy’s Glenelg is the second store in the country to provide customers with a full-service drive-thru.

“This drive thru offers customers the ultimate convenience, as they can just drive in (remain in their car) and place an order with a team member and their drinks will then be delivered directly to their car boot within minutes, after RSA checks,” Ben explained.

Dan Murphy’s Glenelg has the retailer’s new flagship design, and is the third store in South Australia to have electronic shelf labels so customers can see price changes – with price beats taking place daily – as well as customer ratings in real time.

The electronic shelf labels also have NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, so drinks lovers can simply tap the shelf label with their smartphones to get more product information or read customer reviews about a specific product.

“ESL will help us communicate with shoppers in a new way, reduce paper usage and make our store teams more efficient,” he added.

Dan Murphy’s Glenelg will employ 20 locals in full-time and part-time roles.

This is the third small format Dan Murphy’s store in the country. Dan Murphy’s unveiled the doors to its first small format store in Sydney’s Elanora Heights in December 2019, and Gold Coast’s Benowa in 2020.

Dan Murphy’s Glenelg is located adjacent to the Watermark Hotel, 631 Anzac Hwy, Glenelg.

