Take a look inside the new Devil’s Corner cellar door

Tasmanian winery Devil’s Corner has completed a significant expansion of its award-winning cellar door and opened the doors in time for summer.

A popular stop along the Great Eastern Drive, the impressive new cellar door embraces its wild home on Tasmania’s rugged east coast. The site expansion features a number of new spaces that brings the natural surroundings inside. The Hazards Tasting Room is named after the nearby iconic Hazards mountain range and is dedicated to immersive wine experiences. The Devil’s Den is an impressive underground cellar, home to wine and food masterclasses, private functions and exclusive events with views across Devil’s Corner’s rolling vineyards and Moulting Lagoon.

Visitors to the new cellar door are able to sit and enjoy the picturesque views of The Hazards with a glass of Devil’s Corner’s famous pinot noir in hand.

Long-term food partners The Fishers and Tombolo have benefited with new and improved on-site kitchens as well as increased indoor and outdoor seating to continue to dish up fresh local seafood and made-to-order wood fired pizzas.

Devil’s Corner Marketing Manager Will Adkins said” “Through calm autumns, wild winters and warm summers, we have no control over the weather. But with the new site expansion, we can ensure visitors will experience the very best of Devil’s Corner no matter the season. The new site is more than double its original size with new and improved shelter and more casual spaces to be enjoyed by the increasing number of consumers visiting the cellar door each year.”

Renowned Tasmanian architects Cumulus Studio were reengaged to ensure the originality and aesthetic of the current site remained while Launceston’s Anstie Constructions managed the build.

Cumulus Director Peter Walker said: “Cumulus are very excited to see the expansion of the Devil’s Corner cellar door complete. It is highly satisfying as designers to see a place that we helped to create become so used and loved by visitors and locals alike, and now with more space brings more people to enjoy this unique place.

“With increasing awareness of the role buildings play in our environment, we felt it was important to continue many of the environmentally sustainable practices that we initiated at the beginning of the project; from material selection to prefabrication techniques. The finished project has far exceeded our expectations.”

The new site will place host to a number of live music events across the summer including:

Summer Music Sessions on Sundays, 12pm to 3pm, from January to March:

Sunday 16 January: Clinton Hutton – Tasmanian-born singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer.

Sunday 30 January: Luke Parry – talented blues and roots artist.

Sunday 6 February: Henry Rippon – blues and folk songs with a voice well beyond its years.

Sunday 20 February: Pete Cornelius – a soulful musician and one of Australia's best guitarists.

Sunday 6 March: Saree Salter – A Launceston local who plays homegrown acoustic sounds.

After Hours at The Devil’s Den late night Fridays in the new underground cellar space, from 5pm to 7pm, featuring an all-local line-up:

Friday 4 February: Twice Girls – east coast-based duo who do covers.

Friday 11 February: Marita Mangano – independent singer, songwriter and percussionist.

Friday 4 March: Jack Hickey – folk singer-songwriter.

Friday 18 March: Saree Salter.

The new Devil’s Corner cellar door is open 7 days a week from 10am to 5pm.

