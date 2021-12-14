Lifestyle

3 refreshing Glenmorangie X highballs

Glenmorangie recently released a new single malt Scotch whisky that’s been specially made for mixing – X by Glenmorangie.

While whisky is often perceived as a dram to be sipped by an open fire during winter, X is designed for tall, simple serves that promise to refresh the way single malt whisky is enjoyed over summer.

The distillers consulted with a range of top global bartenders to craft the spirit. It was created from a combination of whisky aged in bourbon casks and some finished in new char oak casks. The spirit’s sweeter, richer taste features aromas of pear and vanilla, rich orange sherbet and fudge.

Here are three delicious ideas for serving it (pictured above, left to right):

Glenmorangie X Apple


50ml whisky
20ml lime juice
50ml sparkling apple juice

Method: Fill highball glass with crushed ice. Add whisky, lime juice and sparkling apple juice. Stir, and garnish with an apple slice.

Glenmorangie X Blackcurrant

50ml whisky
25ml lemon juice
12.5ml blackcurrant cordial
10ml agave syrup

Method: Fill highball glass with crushed ice. Add whisky, lemon juice and agave syrup. Stir, then top with blackcurrant cordial. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a blackberry.

Glenmorangie X Date Night

50ml whisky
20ml lemon juice
20ml elderflower cordial
Club soda or sparkling water, to taste

Method: Fill highball glass with crushed ice. Add whisky, lemon juice and elderflower cordial. Stir and top with club soda or sparkling water to your taste. Garnish with a lemon twist.

