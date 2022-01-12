The world’s biggest selling cocktail

Less than a month after Google named the Negroni Australia’s top trending cocktail recipe of 2021, Drinks International has revealed it was the biggest selling cocktail at the world’s top 100 bars.

“Finally, after eight years as best supporting cocktail, the Negroni tops our list ahead of the vanguard tipple of the cocktail renaissance, the Old Fashioned,” Drinks International said. “This bitter ruby serve has ridden the wave of the classic cocktail trend, the bitter-drinks trend, the gin trend, the aperitivo trend, the Italian bartenders taking over the best bars trend – everything was carrying it forward.

“More than a quarter of our sample of the world’s best bars said this was their number one classic and over half said it was among their top-two serves. Traditionally, it’s made with thirds of gin, Campari and sweet vermouth, but is adjusted to taste.”

Campari’s Brad Madigan said: “We are very proud to see a number of our Campari Group brands recognised in Drinks International’s Brands Report 2022 – underlining the uniqueness and genuine appeal of our portfolio with some of the most influential bars and bartenders in the world.

“There’s no Negroni without Campari – and long may the king reign!”

The top 10 cocktails of 2021

Negroni Old Fashioned Dry Martini Margarita Daiquiri Aperol Spritz Espresso Martini Manhattan Mojito Whiskey Sour

Click here for the top 100 list.

Drinks International also declared one of Australia’s most famed negroni slinging joints – Maybe Sammy (pictured main) – to be one of the world’s most “notable” bars.

Australia’s most searched food & drinks

Google’s annual overview of key search trends and themes of the year provided a surprising glimpse into the recipes that Australians obsessed over in 2021. While most of the recipes on the list were for foods, the Negroni ranked fifth.

The iconic cocktail was born in 1919 when Count Camillo Negroni entered a bar in Florence and asked for an Americano with gin instead of soda water, inspired by his recent trip to Britain. Over the last 100 years, the Negroni has stood the test of time to achieve cult status.

In July 2021, The Guardian dubbed it “The cocktail of 2021”.

“A decade ago, ordering a negroni was “a secret handshake, a sign to bartenders that you knew what you liked, and how to order it”, according to Bon Appétit magazine.

“Fast-forward to summer 2021, and it has gone from arthouse to blockbuster,” The Guardian says.

According to Nielsen, the Negroni is benefiting from a resurgence in interest in bitter drinks, together with the emergence of two key trends: the experimentation of passionate distillers crafting their own amaros (Italian for “bitter”), and young, sociable consumers who are seeking fresh flavours, premium brands and memorable experiences when they visit their favourite bars and restaurants.

Here’s a classic recipe from Campari:

Negroni

1 part (1oz, 3cl) Campari

1 part (1oz, 3cl) Gin

1 part (1oz, 3cl) Red Vermouth

1 slice of orange

METHOD: Pour all ingredients directly into a rock glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of orange.

Sip amazing negroni sbagliatos at Maurice Terzini’s first Byron Bay venue