Doshii announces strategic partnerships with five apps

Hospitality tech integration platform Doshii has announced strategic partnerships with the EatClub, Payo, Consillion, Windcave and Restoke apps.

Doshii enables hospitality businesses to simplify the way they operate by getting a venue’s apps talking to their POS system. This allows venue owners to accrue significant efficiency and cost advantages as they continue to be impacted by a wave of booking cancellations, on-going staff shortages and highly unpredictable environments.

“Working with more industry leaders continues to help venues on our platform,” said CEO of Doshii, Justin O’Donnell (above).

“Today’s announcement is another signal of Doshii’s exponential growth, and we are connecting venues with some of the most progressive hospitality apps in the world on our platform. Our partnerships with EatClub, Payo, Consillion, Windcave and Restoke will enable, and act as the catalyst for innovation within the hospitality industry to provide real impactful results for operators.”

A global leader in dynamic pricing, EatClub is a world-first app that allows restaurants with empty tables to immediately upload last minute deals that customers can redeem. Payo is Australia’s first eat now, pay later app. Consillion offers self-service cash solutions that completely removes the need for staff to handle cash, allowing venues to automate cash transactions, reconciliation and banking tasks. Windcave, via Doshii, gives merchants a single point of EFTPOS integration for pay-at-counter and pay-at-table functionality. Restoke helps restaurants automate their entire venue from a single platform.

The expansion of partnerships comes off the back of recent announcements including DoorDash and the Restaurant & Catering Association.

In 2021, Doshii saw a significant surge in customers with 70% of venues in Australia now able to leverage the Doshii technology.

