Vanguard launches first Australian raw vodka

Australia’s first raw vodka, tilde~ has been launched by Vanguard Luxury Brands.

Crafted over two years, tilde~ is the result of a brewer, distiller and bartender joining forces to create a completely unique liquid. They describe its raw materials and distinctive flavour profile as a true Australian expression of craft vodka.

Danny Connolly, General Manager of Vanguard Luxury Brands said: “We bring the expert skills from the brewing world to give us the best base ingredients to make this truly unique craft product. tilde~ is what Australian bartenders and drinkers alike have told us they want – a vodka Aussies can call their own.

“Chasing character through subtle flavours and texture, tilde~ offers something different to the Australian market. We set out to do things differently and craft a vodka in a way no one has done before. tilde~ is true to its high-quality ingredients and the craftspeople involved in its creation. A vodka that is real and raw.”

tilde~ is made using a new process of low-intervention distillation of high-quality, craft sour beer wash base and minimal filtration to preserve depth, character and natural flavours.

Sydney’s Door Knock bar owner and now tilde~ ambassador, Natalie Ng said: “tilde~ is set to change the perception of vodka as a category. It has surprised even the harshest of industry experts and is guaranteed to be a bartender favourite in no time.”



Evan Stroeve of Re. said: “As bartenders, we are typically quite averse to vodka. Whatever it’s made from is fermented and distilled to the point it’s unrecognisable, with brands usually hinging on mouthfeel and texture as the only distinguishing feature.

“tilde~ eviscerates that stereotype. A genuinely considered process, using an interesting base in sour beer wash makes for a vodka with actual character. A light lactic bite, with citrus that is discernible rather than suggested. tilde~ is the future of vodka, and it’s exciting.”

Drinks Digest previewed tilde~ recently, both neat and in a martini, and was impressed by its smooth, full taste.

tilde~ imperfect martini



40ml tilde~

20ml Fino sherry or Seppeltsfield Dry Flor Apera

Small pinch of salt

2 dashes of orange bitters

Glass: Martini

Garnish: Caperberry

Method: Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass, fill with ice, and stir until the glass is frosted. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish.

tilde~ is available at select bottle shops and venues now.

Vanguard expands international craft spirits portfolio