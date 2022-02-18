6 delicious cocktails to celebrate World Margarita Day

While tequila tends to steal the limelight on World Margarita Day, the famed cocktail wouldn’t be complete without another spirit in the mix: Cointreau.

The liqueur, which was created in the 1870s and became well-known after the World’s Fair of 1889, is made from sweet and bitter orange peels. And it makes a mighty fine addition to a Margarita.

There are many tales about who created the first Margarita. Dallas socialite Margarita Sames claimed to have mixed her two favourite spirits, Cointreau and tequila, together with lime juice while on holiday in Acapulco back in 1948 to concoct the famed cocktail. Among her well-connected guests was Tommy Hilton, who added the drink to the bar menu at his hotel chain.

Whoever actually invented the Margarita was a genius, as it’s the result is the perfect combination of sweet, salty, sour and bitter. And it’s become one of the world’s most popular cocktails.

Ready-to-drink and mixer company Funkin Cocktails crunched the Google data on the most searched-for cocktail recipes around the world in 2021 and the Margarita topped the search list in 30 countries, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia and France.

Here are five Cointreau infused Margarita recipes to try on February 22 as the world celebrates Margarita Day.

Spicy Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml blanco tequila

20ml fresh lime juice

2 slices jalapeño

Fresh coriander

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake well until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a jalapeño pepper,

Summer Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml tequila

20ml lime

4 fresh strawberries

1 bar spoon sugar syrup

Method: Rim the glass with some fleur de sel. Combine Cointreau, tequila, lime and strawberries in a shaker with ice. Muddle it, shake it, strain it and serve it. Tip: Garnish with mint sprig on the top of your glass to bring some freshness.

Grilled Watermelon Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml tequila

30ml fresh lime juice

15ml grilled watermelon syrup

15ml fresh grapefruit juice

Method: To make grilled watermelon syrup: Cut watermelon into slices and grill until both sides of the watermelon have grill marks. After letting cool, blend with simple syrup (1:1) and then fine strain. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over ice into Tajin-salted rocks glass. (3:1 Tajin to kosher salt) Garnish with a lime wheel.

Roasted Strawberry Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml Mezcal

30ml Fresh lime juice

60ml Roasted strawberry purée

Method: To make roasted strawberry purée: Remove strawberry tops, broil-char in the oven. Let cool. Place in blender. Fine strain. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with lime and roasted strawberry.

Frozen Passionfruit Margarita

30ml tequila

15ml Cointreau

15ml Passoa

20 ml lime juice

10ml water

METHOD: Add all ingredients to a blender with half a cup of ice cubes. Blend until large chunks are broken up and at the desired consistency. Pour into a tall cocktail glass and garnish with fresh passionfruit.

Original Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml tequila

30ml fresh lime juice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a lime slice and salt rim.

