Kangaroo Island Spirits opens doors to new distillery

Kangaroo Island Spirits has revealed its $3million expansion, which includes a complete upgrade of the cellar door, an immersive visitor experience and a new purpose-built distillery.

The distillery received $500,000 last year through the South Australian Tourism Commission’s Tourism Industry Development Fund – a $20 million fund designed to stimulate growth and diversity across the state’s tourism regions.

“This is fantastic investment that has enabled a complete upgrade of the cellar door, an immersive visitor experience and a new purpose-built distillery – utilising as many Kangaroo Island businesses as possible during the work, employing locals and creating another incredible destination on the island,” Premier Steven Marshall, who officially opened the facility at Cygnet River last week, said.

“The distillery will be able to increase the production six-fold, add a new whisky product over the coming months, host masterclasses and events, and importantly, create jobs for islanders.

“Diversification and innovation are paying off, not just here at KI Spirits but right across the state’s tourism regions as operators look ahead to deliver new offerings and fresh appeal, helping recover our visitor economy as domestic and international tourism rebuilds in the months and years ahead.”

Mighty Craft managing director Mark Haysman said the new world-class production facility and cellar door at Kangaroo Island Spirits heralds a new chapter in the distillery’s 16-year history, attracting tourists and business opportunities to Kangaroo Island.

“The project, designed in collaboration with SA-based architecture firm Studio S2 Architects and set within beautifully landscaped native gardens, includes the installation of an 1,800L steam-driven gin still that will see Kangaroo Island Spirits producing up to 3,000L of gin a week, as well as a 4,500L whisky still, making it the largest whisky distillery in South Australia,” Haysman said.

“With the addition of a range of exciting and immersive tasting experiences and a new ‘Spirits Academy’ on the Island, our vision is to attract additional visitors, be involved in a wider a range of events, create new jobs for locals and increase our capacity for training, innovation and excellence.

“Thanks to the support of the SA Government, Kangaroo Island Distillery is now poised to become one of Australia’s most iconic experiential distilleries, attracting global visitation and contribution to the broader economy.”