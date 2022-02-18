Loud & Proud range supports Pride Foundation Australia 

Endeavour Group has launched Loud & Proud, a bold and colourful new drinks range that raises funds for Pride Foundation Australia.

“We are thrilled to unveil our fabulous drinks range Loud & Proud that aims to celebrate diversity in the wider community – loudly, proudly and openly,” said Endeavour Group’s Proud at Endeavour co-chair Ash Martin.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to Endeavour Group’s culture; to be a great place where our customers and team members feel safe and included, so Loud & Proud really captures our spirit in a bottle!”

Profits will go to national charity Pride Foundation Australia, who will use the funds to support LGBTQIA+ specific programs to provide help for those dealing with substance abuse.

“The national reach of the Endeavour Group, through its extensive network of Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores and its significant online presence, together with the visibility of this campaign, has the potential to reach millions of consumers, creating an important avenue to start a conversation about LGBTQIA+ areas of need in the broader community,” Pride Foundation Australia board member Sarina Jackson said.

Developed by Endeavour Group’s exclusive products and services arm Pinnacle Drinks, the Loud & Proud range offers six different drinks to choose from – a rosé, pinot grigio, grenache, brut cuvée, pale ale beer and watermelon flavoured seltzer. Pinnacle Drinks partnered with independent brewery Brick Lane Brewing on the beer and the seltzer.

“As a major Australian employer, we acknowledge the importance of proactively building a safe and culturally diverse team and we have been investing significantly in creating an inclusive culture for everybody,” said Endeavour Group’s Chief People Officer Alison Merner.

Dan Murphy’s is also a major sponsor of Midsumma Melbourne and Albany Pride, while BWS has rolled out its popular BWYASSS signage to another 7 stores (10 stores across the country now have it) to show support and celebrate the diversity of the LGTBQ+ community.

Loud & Proud will be available in selected Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores across the country from next week.