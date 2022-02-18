Lyre’s celebrates World Margarita Day with free non-alcoholic cocktails

It’s World Margarita Day on February 22, and non-alcoholic beverage company Lyre’s is celebrating by taking to Circular Quay in the Lyre’s Margarita truck to deliver Australians a taste of Mexico with complimentary non-alcoholic Margaritas.

After launching two new tequila style products this summer – Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva – Lyre’s is encouraging Aussies to give their favourite cocktail a go, without the booze.

Mark Livings, co-founder and CEO of Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits said: “Lyre’s is about ensuring all the world’s best cocktails can be made as non-alc alternatives, and there is no denying the Margarita is well and truly deserved of a celebration.”

Lyre’s Margarita truck will be stationed at West Circular Quay (in front of the MCA Forecourt) from 10am on Tuesday, 22 February 22, handing out frozen and fresh Margaritas to CBD workers, tourists, and passers-by.

Born in Australia, Lyre’s has become the world’s hottest non-alcoholic spirit range – it sells a bottle every 30 seconds – so it makes sense that it has entered the agave game.

Aussies love their Margarita’s. According to ordering app me&u, margarita sales were up 359% at the re-opening of Sydney bars in 2021 after our lockdown and were most popular beverage by sales.

Cheers, to World Margarita Day!

The world’s biggest selling cocktail