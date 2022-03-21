Idle Hour vodka secures three-year Grand Prix partnership

Australian-owned spirit brand Idle Hour Vodka has been named as the Official Vodka Partner of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The three-year deal will see Idle Hour provide its ready-to-drink vodka sodas range, inspired by flavours of the Australian bush, across all bars at the event, in addition to a list of exclusive cocktails created by Melbourne’s leading bartenders at its own Idle Hour bar in event’s culture district, M-Lane.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation’s CEO, Andrew Westacott said: “We’re thrilled to partner with an Australian brand that is reinventing the vodka category in a truly Aussie way. Idle Hour’s flavours and cocktails are the perfect blend of sophistication and experimentation that fans will love.

“This three-year partnership will initially see Idle Hour’s signature vodka available at bars across the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022, with an exclusive Idle Hour bar serving a Melbourne, inspired highball cocktail range you won’t want to miss.”

Idle Hour Spirits, Co-Founder Ewen Pettit said: “This marks the beginning of a significant partnership for Idle Hour. The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has long been one the most important events on the cultural calendar and we are delighted to bring our remarkable vodka to cocktails and drinks across the festival.”

The Idle Hour cocktail menu will be available exclusively at the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022, from 7 to 10 April.

Drinks industry revs up for Grand Prix

Aside from Title Partner Heineken, the Grand Prix has attracted an impressive swathe of drinks partners keen for a piece of the action, including Champagne Taittinger, Jim Beam, Canadian Club, St Hugo and Patient Wolf.

Formula 1 returns to Albert Park in Melbourne next month, where the Australian Grand Prix 2022 will take place following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Tickets for April 10 have already sold out, with around 125,000 people expected to attend the race. Westacott told 3AW he wasn’t surprised sports-starved fans were keen to get back to live events.

He said there was no doubt the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive had attracted new fans to the sport. The docuseries following the FIA Formula One World Championship across multiple seasons.

“It has been a marketing phenomenon,” he said.

Idle Hour launches premium RTD range