Cascade brews Old Gold Stout for Easter

Cascade Brewery and Cadbury Old Gold Dark Chocolate are bringing together two Easter favourites in a limited-edition Cascade Stout.

Stout is a popular choice for Easter celebrations every year – in fact it’s the biggest week of the year for Cascade Stout sales – while Cadbury Old Gold has been a cult classic among dark chocolate lovers for generations.

The idea for Old Gold stout came about after Cascade Plant Manager Jesse Cartwright and his partner Penny Wilcher, who works at the Cadbury Claremont factory in Hobart, were talking one night about what the perfect Easter treat for beer drinkers would be.

The limited-edition stout has been brewed at Cascade’s historic Hobart brewery and is available only in Tassie.

Cartwright said: “We’ve all heard the saying ‘name a more iconic duo’,” he said. “I challenge anyone to find a more iconic Tassie duo than these two.

“This is an exciting beer for anyone who loves stout or dark chocolate – with the cocoa complementing Cascade stout’s chocolate aroma and bittersweet flavour. We’re passionate about delivering innovation at Cascade such as this beer, which is a must-try this Easter for beer lovers and sweet tooths alike.’’

Both Cascade Brewery and Cadbury have a rich history in Tasmania. Located in the foothills of South Hobart, Cascade is Australia’s oldest operating brewery, while Cadbury is this year celebrating 100 years of making chocolate in Tasmania.

Wilcher a Cadbury line manager, said: “I’ve been working in chocolate-making for years, overseeing countless innovations and product developments, but nothing quite like this. What better way for us to celebrate 100 years making Cadbury in Australia, than to partner with another Tassie icon and bring chocolate and beer lovers a special taste of

Tasmania.”

Cascade Stout x Old Gold® is only available in six-pack cans and slabs in Tasmanian independent bottle shops, Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores.

“This is a limited-edition run of 5000 cases available only in Tassie, so if you’re keen to try this taste of home make sure you grab some while you can – we have a feeling it won’t last long,” Mr Cartwright said.

Cascade Old Gold stout is 5.8% ABV. The classic dark chocolate notes from the roast barley are accentuated by cocoa in the kettle to provide a smooth chocolate accent to the palate, subtle toffee and nutty tones support a rounded bitterness with a creamy body and lingering finish reminiscent of Cadbury Old Gold dark chocolate.

