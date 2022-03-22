Dan Murphy’s to open its first bar in Melbourne

Dan Murphy’s is opening the doors to its first bar next week, situated in the heart of Melbourne’s bayside suburb of Hampton.

ZERO% by Dan Murphy’s will be a stand-alone, fully fitted out bar where customers can be served zero alcohol drinks and patrons can shop from a range of more than 200 products to take home.

“ZERO% is in the middle of a vibrant high street, and it’s the perfect place to stop by for a lunch-time drink or after work with friends, ” Dan Murphy’s Managing Director Alex Freudmann said.

The ZERO% by Dan Murphy’s bar has been six months in the works, and is in the newly developed Hampton Hill precinct.

Patrons can choose from a wide menu ranging from zero alcoholic beers and wines by the glass starting from $5, with amMixologist creating a bespoke cocktail menu including Negronis and Mojitos. The bar will also be hosting free tasting sessions in partnership with local producers.

“ZERO% has been designed with the customer and discovery at heart. The aim of our ZERO% bar is to create a destination where customers can discover the great quality and variety of the new wave of non-alcoholic drinks,” Mr Freudmann explained.

In the last two years, Dan Murphy’s has seen sales of zero alcoholic drinks increase over 100%, and it is one of the retailer’s fastest growing categories.

“Customers are increasingly choosing to drink less but better, and we are committed to giving them access and knowledge to make responsible lifestyle choices. We are the biggest retailer when it comes to low and zero alcohol options, and we want to continue to lead in this space,” he added.

“Zoomers and millennials are driving the growth in the category, and have made non-alcoholic drinks insta-cool,” he added.

According to independent research commissioned by DrinkWise, the interest in zero alcoholic drinks is led by younger Australians.

“The trend is clearly being led by Australians aged 18-44 years, who are twice as likely to consume zero and low-strength alcohol consumption than those over 45 years,” DrinkWise CEO Simon Strahan said.

“The research indicated that zero and lower alcohol alternatives could assist the 43% of the drinkers surveyed who signalled they wanted to cut down their consumption, so it’s great to see initiatives like ZERO% by Dan Murphy’s raise awareness of these alternatives. In fact, 32% of those who reported that their alcohol consumption had decreased since the pandemic attributed the use of lower and zero alcohol products as assisting them in reducing their drinking,” he added.

ZERO% opens its doors next week, will be open 7 days a week and operating until the end of June.

