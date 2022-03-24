Brewers unite to release Puck Futin Red Ale

Ukrainian brewery Pravda has called on brewers around the world to make beer and donate the profits to war relief and three Aussie breweries have heeded the call, joining together to create a Puck Futin Red Ale.

Pravda Brewery announced its “Victory Beer Series” on its website earlier this month, releasing the recipes and graphics for five of their beers — Putin Huylo, a dry hopped strong ale (with a name the pokes fun at the Russian president); Syla, a Belgian tripel; Red Eyes, an American red ale; Frau Ribbentrop, a Belgian witbier; and From San to Don, a Ukrainian imperial stout — and encouraging breweries around the world to make them on their behalf.

“Brewing in Lviv now sounds like a non-priority,” the brewery wrote. “The city is bracing for a fight. Alcohol is forbidden, and we once in a lifetime support it. But brewing now — like giving birth or a marriage — is hope. Beer takes several weeks to be ready. We hope we win by then. We invite prominent craft breweries to join us for on-line brewing sessions. We will stream the process. Join in with support and donations as we brew in Lviv, the city that prepares for the battle.

“As peaceful craft brewers, we want to return to the normal life asap and enjoy brewing and drinking. It’s a decisive moment for Ukraine, Europe and democracies of the world. Soon [we] will win this war and have a good beer. The Beer of Victory.”

Inspired by Pravda’s spirit, and for reasons very close to home, South Australian trio Prancing Pony Brewery, Barossa Valley Brewing, and Route 9 Distillery, have joined forces to brew their Red Eye Pale Ale aptly renamed ‘Puck Futin’.

“My wife, Natalie, and her family are from Ukraine, and we are very connected to the Ukrainian community in Adelaide,” said Rob Watt, Managing Director of Route 9 Distillery.

“We couldn’t live with feeling helpless, as we watch the devastation being wreaked on this country. I approached Prancing Pony Brewery with this idea of brewing for Ukraine and, coincidentally, they were talking already about this to the brewing community.

“Within a day, we had Barossa Valley Brewing throwing themselves at the opportunity to brew with us, Black Squid Design reworking the labels, and CCL Label helping us to print. Barossa Enterprises also assisted with labour for packaging.

CEO of Prancing Pony Brewery, Corinna Steeb, together with her husband Frank, migrated from Europe. The invasion reminds Corinna of the Cold War days.

“This time, instead of communism, the ideological battle lines are between the democracies of the world and autocracies and dictatorship,” said Steeb.

“The beer is aptly named ‘Puck Futin’ from Pravda’s Victory Beer Series, and is collaboratively brewed between Barossa Valley Brewing, Route 9 Distillery, and Prancing Pony Brewery.

“Pravda is a proud brewery with a mission to create beers with Ukrainian spirit. We have marvelled at this spirit as their fight for freedom. This feisty red ale is brewed in SA, in collaboration with Pravda. It is a Pravda beer with their recipe and their label. It’s a beer for Ukraine with profits going to aid their brave resistance. So, raise a glass and toast to freedom.”

Sold in cartons of 12 x 375ml cans the red ale will be available for pre-sales in South Australia from Prancing Pony Brewery, Barossa Valley Brewing, and Route 9 Distillery.

Beer Cartel has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for NSW, ACT, Victoria and Queensland and pre-orders can be placed online here.

On tap, the beer can be found at Barossa Valley Brewery, Prancing Pony Brewery in Totness, Pony on Rundle and other participating hotels and bars from April 22.

The proceeds from this project will be donated to charities assisting with humanitarian aid in the Ukraine and for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Australia.

Whisky industry halts sales to Russia

Bottle shops take a stand against Russia

