Accolade Wines & Pernod Ricard trial closed-loop on-premise systems

Accolade Wines and Pernod Ricard have partnered with ecoSPIRITS to launch closed-loop distribution systems aimed at significantly reducing the industry’s impact on the environment.

With more than 30 billion single use glass wine bottles produced each year, it’s hoped the partnership will revolutionise how wine is delivered to venues globally.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Accolade’s leading eco-wine brand Banrock Station. Under the closed-loop wine distribution pilot program, Australia’s first wine ecoPLANT will be located in central Sydney, making it accessible to sustainably minded bars and restaurants. Banrock Station will be launching a trial of the ecoSPIRITS’ circular wine packaging technology, called the ecoTOTE, with Sydney-based on-premise venues in the first half of 2022.

Initially, Banrock Station’s Pinot Grigio, Rosé and Pinot Noir wines will be offered in the latest ecoTOTE 3.0W format to on-premise customers. The wine will be transported and delivered to venues in ecoSPIRITS’ patent-pending ecoTOTE format, a fully reusable 4.5-Litre glass container, instead of individual 750ml wine bottles, where it will be dispensed and re-bottled using ecoSPIRITS’ SmartPour technology. Once emptied, ecoTOTES will be returned to the ecoPLANT, where they are sanitised and refilled, in line with bottling standards of leading organic and biodynamic wine certifications.

As part of the partnership, ecoSPIRITS and Accolade will collaborate on a study of the lifecycle reduction in single waste and carbon footprint associated with closed loop distribution of the Banrock Station wines.

Managing Director ANZ of Accolade Wines Andrew Clarke said: “We are thrilled to partner with ecoSPIRITS and bring this game changing, world-first sustainable offering to the wine industry. We know that consumers are increasingly conscious of the impact their choices are having on the environment. The new Banrock Station ecoTOTE will provide that environmentally friendly choice alongside a cost advantage. It’s a win-win for everyone!

“This strategic partnership is part of Accolade’s global sustainability journey. We are intent on continually innovating our entire supply chain to provide our customers with leading sustainable offerings. We look forward to seeing the roll out of the Banrock Station ecoTOTE in venues around Sydney in the coming months, with the desire to extend nationally, and across other leading Accolade brands, in the future.”

ecoSPIRITS CEO Paul Gabie added: “The development of ecoSPIRITS’ circular wine packaging technology has been one of the most exciting projects in our history. Our solution blends extraordinary quality, reliable preservation and transformative cost and carbon footprint reduction – and leverages the ecoSPIRITS global network of closed loop service.

“As one of the biggest and most innovative wine companies in the world, Accolade Wines was an obvious partner to work with on this launch. Their commitment to sustainability in packaging – and beyond – is genuine and of global impact. We can’t wait to see the uptake of this world-first in wine around Australia and globally.”

Pernod Ricard partners with ecoSPIRITS to develop a more sustainable bar scene

Eariler this month, Pernod Ricard announced plans to implement a closed-loop distribution system for bars in Hong Kong and Singapore, reducing carbon emissions and glass waste in the on-trade.

The company’s iconic brands Absolut Vodka, Beefeater London Dry Gin, and Havana Club Rum are leading the partnership.

Hong Kong and Singapore have the highest density of bars and restaurants in the world. Although glass bottles behind the bars are infinitely recyclable, recent studies estimate that less than 15% of glass in Hong Kong and 11% of the glass in Singapore is actually being recycled, while the rest is sent to landfill.

The new closed-loop collaboration will see Pernod Ricard’s premium spirits transported in bulk and delivered to bars in ecoSPIRITS’ patent-pending ecoTOTE format,

With more 80 bars across Hong Kong and Singapore joining the pilot program, the initiative will reduce carbon emissions by an estimated average of 66% across the two cities compared to the traditional packaging and distribution model.

“Our partnership with ecoSPIRITS as part of our Bar World of Tomorrow initiative, reflects our ambition to create more sustainable and responsible moments of conviviality. The global bar scene has suffered greatly during the pandemic, and this is all the more true now especially in Hong Kong. We believe in the fortitude and resilience of the industry, and we aim to help alleviate any burden that we can, including helping to introduce sustainable practices to their business in an effective way. EcoSPIRITS is a wonderful partner to help our industry minimize waste and its carbon footprint, while also protecting our natural resources,” said Hermance del la Bastide, VP Corporate Affairs and Sustainability & Responsibility at Pernod Ricard Asia.

“The transition to circular is one of the most important movements in the spirits industry today,” noted Gabie. “‘Circular Making’ offers the prospects of dramatically reducing our industry’s waste and environmental footprint. There is simply no more effective way to do our collective part in supporting the United Nations Development goals and the global drive to Net Zero.

“Welcoming Pernod Ricard to the low carbon revolution is a major milestone, both for ecoSPIRITS and the industry. When industry leaders begin to back circular, our collective future gets brighter. We could not be more delighted to have Absolut Vodka, Beefeater Gin and Havana Club Rum join our ecoSPIRITS Climate Partner Program, a rapidly growing coalition of hundreds of brands, importers, distributors, wholesalers, bars, restaurants and hotels worldwide.”

Pernod Ricard hopes to bring more bars and restaurants to the ecoSPIRITS’ closed-loop circular solution over the coming months with this pilot, before expanding the program to other key markets and brands across Asia and beyond.

