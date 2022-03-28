Australian Venue Co. has continued its pub buying spree with the proposed acquisition of the business leasehold of the Apollo Bay Hotel.

The group has entered into an exclusivity agreement with the freehold acquirer, and settlement is expected in the coming months. This is the group’s first acquisition on the Great Ocean Road.

The historic, beachside venue has served the community since 1885 and offers customers a family-friendly bistro, al fresco dining on a large veranda, accommodation and a function room.

Australian Venue Co CEO Paul Waterson said: “Apollo Bay is an iconic Victorian destination, and the Apollo Bay Hotel is a historic local landmark. We’re very excited to be part of the pub’s next chapter and to work with the team.

“We have a strong track record operating pubs in regional areas and in popular holiday destinations and look forward to joining the community in Apollo Bay.”

This is the group’s second Victorian acquisition in 2022, following the acquisition of Anglers Tavern in Maribyrnong earlier this year. Australian Venue Co operates several regional Victorian venues, including Hotham Hotel on Mt Hotham, Birallee Tavern in Wodonga, and two venues in Yarrawonga, the Terminus Hotel and the Criterion Hotel.

AVC has a portfolio of more than 180 unique and individual venues across Australia. The group acquired three pubs in Melbourne in spring 2020, Village Belle Hotel in St Kilda, Ball Court Hotel in Sunbury and The Victoria Hotel in Yarraville.