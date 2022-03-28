Heineken has announced that it will sell its business in Russia and exit the country. The decision follows the brewer announcing earlier this month that it was halting operations in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

While other major brewers have reduced operations in the country, Heineken is the first to exit Russia completely.

The company issued a statement about its decision to leave Russia. It said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to watch the war in Ukraine continue to unfold and intensify.

“We earlier announced that Heineken stopped new investments and exports to Russia, ended the production, sale and advertising of the Heineken brand, and announced that we will not accept any net financial benefits or profit from our business in Russia.

“Following the previously announced strategic review of our operations, we have concluded that Heineken’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment. As a result, we have decided to leave Russia.

“We aim for an orderly transfer of our business to a new owner in full compliance with international and local laws. To ensure the ongoing safety and wellbeing of our employees and to minimise the risk of nationalisation, we concluded that it is essential that we continue with the recently reduced operations during this transition period.

“In all circumstances we guarantee the salaries of our 1800 employees will be paid to the end of 2022 and will do our utmost to safeguard their future employment.

“We will not profit from any transfer of ownership and we expect an impairment and other non-cash exceptional charges of approximately €0.4 billion in total.

“Upon completion of the transfer Heineken will no longer have a presence in Russia. We continue to hope that a path to a peaceful outcome emerges in the near term.”

Aussie brewers unite to release Puck Futin Red Ale

Ukrainian brewery Pravda has called on brewers around the world to make its beer and donate the profits to war relief. Three Aussie breweries have heeded the call, joining together to create a Puck Futin Red Ale.

Inspired by Pravda’s spirit, and for reasons very close to home, South Australian trio Prancing Pony Brewery, Barossa Valley Brewing, and Route 9 Distillery, have joined forces to brew their Red Eye Pale Ale.

The proceeds from the project will be donated to charities assisting with humanitarian aid in the Ukraine and for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Australia.

Read more