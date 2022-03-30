Bacardi launches Tails bottled cocktails

Bacardi is raising the bar for cocktails at home with the launch of a range of bottled Tails Cocktails across Australia from April.

There are four Tails Cocktails in the range – the Whisky Sour with Dewar’s Blended Scotch whisky; the Gin Gimlet with Bombay Sapphire gin; and the Espresso Martini Cocktail and Passionfruit Martini Cocktail, both made with 42Below vodka.

“Over the last two years, cocktail demand has boomed as people at home served up espresso martini cocktails and mojitos to make staying-in feel extra special,” said Evert-Jan Bos, General Manager of Tails. “Now, as the on-premise reopens, consumers are enjoying the experience of being back in the bar and they’re ordering cocktails more than ever before.”

To tap into this thriving cocktail culture, Tails is bringing a taste of the bar home. Made using the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands blended with top quality ingredients, the pre-batched cocktail range is perfectly positioned for the rise in entertaining at home, and an ever-growing demand for hyper-convenience. People can now enjoy the experience of shaking up a bar quality cocktail in just 30 seconds, with no planning required.

Evert-Jan said: “This is a game-changer for the home bar. Tails Cocktails offer both incredible taste and convenience, making it easier than ever for people to enjoy the same flavour and complexity of a cocktail made from scratch, without any effort or expertise. No shopping for ingredients, no measuring, no recipes – just add ice, shake and pour – how easy is that?”

Sarah Nichols, Marketing Director for Bacardi-Martini Australia added: “You can never replace the bar experience, however, we’re wanting to make it hassle-free for people to recreate the magic of a cocktail moment at home. We’re looking forward to working with our retail partners to establish the premium pre-batched cocktail segment to drive incremental value to the liquor category and deliver fantastic new choices and experiences for consumers.”

Tails will be available from April in leading specialist liquor stores across Australia including Dan Murphy’s, First Choice Liquor, Liquorland, BWS and the independent channel. The launch is supported by a digital-first marketing campaign focused on building awareness and driving a trial of the new range.

