Sarah Jessica Parker launches lower-alcohol wine range

AVL Wines has partnered with Coles Liquor and Invivo to launch the new Sarah Jessica Parker range of lower alcohol wines down under.

The new Sevenly range has 7% alcohol, and includes a Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Red Blend and Prosecco. First to

market globally, the varietals will launch in Liquorland and First Choice Liquor Market stores on April 1.

As the Cofounder of Sevenly, Sarah Jessica has been involved in the creation of the new collection, from tasting

to label design. A commitment to sustainability was also important and all wines are produced at a winery in

Australia that sources 100% of its energy from solar and wind power.

“We hope our new Sevenly range will be well received by our customers looking for lighter wine options for their gatherings or evening meals,” Parker said. “It’s been an interesting process led by my winery partners at Invivo to create wines that have less alcohol but still a great deal of flavour and mouthfeel to them, which is important to us.”

Craig Garvin, AVL Wines CEO says, “We pride ourselves on the quality of our wines. We believe our winemakers are some of the best in the world and when combined with our advanced technology, the product speaks for itself. We are thrilled to be working with Sarah Jessica and to build on our great relationship with Invivo.”

There continues to be a strong demand for low-no-alcohol products amongst Australian consumers with many brands recognising the trend. The launch comes as the rise of the emerging “Better for you” category continues to grow in popularity around the world: +31% growth of low/no alcohol wine sales are forecasted by 2024 (IWSR 2021).

“We know our customers are interested in low and no alcohol alternatives and are enjoying shopping within the dedicated areas we have created in store,” Coles Liquor General Manager Merchandise Brad Gorman said.

“We are continuing to expand our low-alcohol offering for our Liquorland and First Choice Liquor Market

customers, and know they will enjoy the quality of the new Sevenly range.”

Tim Lightbourne, co-founder of Invivo, said: “It’s been crucial to get Sarah Jessica’s input into Sevenly throughout the process as she really represents the tastes of our customers and what they look for in our wines. Rob, Sarah Jessica and I are proud to bring Sevenly to market, we believe it’s one of the best lower alcohol ranges out there thanks to the advanced technology from AVL and the team’s expertise– it really stands up to its full-strength counterparts in terms of taste and structure.”

The Sevenly range will be available at Liquorland and First Choice Liquor Market stores nationwide from

April 1 with an RRP of $20.

