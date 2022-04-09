Penfolds releases rare wines for NFT auction

Penfolds is releasing a rare 2018 Superblend Imperial Duo for NFT auction on BlockBar.com, the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wine and spirits.

The highly collectable and one-off drop will be sold as two NFTs to one buyer via auction. It marks BlockBar’s first ever wine auction on its platform.

“The release of these special Superblend NFTs follows two highly successful Penfolds x BlockBar NFT drops,” said Kristy Keyte, Penfolds Chief Marketing Officer.

“The response to date has been overwhelmingly positive. Penfolds first NFT linked to a barrel of 2021 Magill Cellar 3 sold in under 12 seconds for USD $130,000. Our second NFT release, linked to 300 bottles of 2018 Magill Cellar 3 sold out in under 10 hours. We look forward to seeing the response to our Superblend release.

“We’re excited to partner with Penfolds once again to host BlockBar’s first wine NFT auction with an extremely rare offering for our loyal community,” said Dov Falic, CEO and co-founder of BlockBar.

Each NFT is tied to an Imperial bottle of 6-litre Penfolds Superblend wine – one 2018 Superblend 802.A Cabernet Shiraz and one 2018 Superblend 802.B Cabernet Shiraz. Imperial formats are typically reserved for Penfolds museum and Superblend Imperials are not available for public purchase in retail. The two 6-litre bottles of Penfolds Superblend will be auctioned as one drop during a three-day event with a starting bid of approximately $25,000 USD (approx. 7.6 ETH).

The NFTs serve as digital receipts that verify the buyer’s ownership and authenticity of the two Imperial bottles, which will be stored at BlockBar’s facility in Singapore until the buyer decides to redeem the NFTs by collecting the physical bottles. As part of the NFT offer, the buyer of the Imperial bottles will also receive a complimentary 750ml bottle of each of the Penfolds Superblend 802.A Cabernet Shiraz 2018 and the 802.B Cabernet Shiraz 2018 to taste in a private virtual session with Penfolds Chief Winemaker Peter Gago. In addition to the tasting, if the auction winner is a previous Penfolds NFT owner (original buyer via BlockBar.com) they will also receive a complimentary luxury Superblend 802.A and 802.B Decanter.

Essentially siblings raised in different environments, the Penfolds Superblend wines represent two unique interpretations of the iconic Australian blend – cabernet sauvignon and shiraz. Carefully selected from the coveted 2018 South Australian vintage, both wines include significant parcels of fruit from the Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale and Coonawarra.

Bids can be placed via BlockBar.com and can be made via ETH or Fiat from 10am EST on 11 April 2022 through to 10am EST

13 April 2022.

