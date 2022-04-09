Wynns releases new Reframed range

Wynns Coonawarra Estate has released a new tier of wines called Reframed, an artistic, contemporary take on the brand’s classic varietals.

“Our new Reframed wines give us licence to approach varieties in different ways using unusual varietal combinations for Coonawarra and the Limestone Coast,” said Wynns Winemaker Sarah Pidgeon.

“We’re taking the knowledge and experience of the Wynns team and putting a modern twist on our traditional winemaking practices by exploring new ways to express our beautiful grapes. We’re picking earlier for freshness with barbeques, beaches, picnics, and casual occasions in mind. We’re blending in unexpected ways to build interest and texture, and we’re bringing a lighter touch to winemaking by using little or no oak to maintain the freshness and aromatics of each wine.

“As the Coonawarra region’s pre-eminent wine producer, we’re pushing boundaries to innovate and create new varietals that spark intrigue and are either unique or hard to find, attracting a new generation of wine explorers. But rest assured, the quality of these wines is classic Wynns,” she said.

The Reframed range includes:

• Wynns Reframed Coonawarra Cabernet Rosé 2021, the winery’s first Cabernet Rosé, with a refined acidity and hints of sweet fruit.

• Wynns Reframed Limestone Coast Fiano, Pinot Grigio, Arneis 2021, a zippy white blend showcasing the emerging Italian varietals that are finding their home dotted around Coonawarra and the Limestone Coast. Fiano leads the style with its citrus, pear and spicy characters and pithy texture. Pinot Grigio and Arneis add weight, hints of perfume and savoury notes.

• Wynns Reframed Coonawarra ‘Rogue Vines’ Shiraz Riesling 2021 comes from Wynns’ oldest Shiraz vineyards, which originally had some mistaken cuttings mixed in with the planting material that resulted in the occasional flash of white grapes at crushing. It’s a part of Wynns’ history, re-created with purpose, that echoes that Rhone tradition of adding a small percentage of Viognier for enhancing aromatics and bringing a softer texture to structural Shiraz. The floral notes of Coonawarra Shiraz are elevated in this blend and fresh bight fruit is presented with both softness and energy, for a versatile food pairing experience.

• Wynns Reframed Coonawarra Cabernet-Franc, Cabernet-Sauvignon 2021 is a family blend showcases the best of both styles, with the perfume and soft tannins of Cabernet Franc given a boost of depth and lusciousness from the Cabernet Sauvignon.

Wynns Reframed wines are now available nationally from select fine wine retailers (RRP $26