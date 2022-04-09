Three cocktails that taste like autumn

Bacardi-Martini Brand Ambassador Joey Chisholm has shared his tips on creating on-trend seasonal cocktails using autumn fruits.

Autumn is the perfect time of year for all things citrus, including orange and grapefruit, while also welcoming the return fruits such as apples, figs, pomegranates, and rhubarb.

“As the weather begins to dip, people are turning to warming spirits to enjoy as a sundowner or over a hearty meal,” Chisholm said. “Rum, whiskey and gin are key drivers in the spirit category during this season, and people are eager to explore new drinks and experiment with spirits and flavours.”

Chisholm (above) notes that the Old Fashioned is one of his favourite ways to enjoy whiskey in a cocktail and suggests using Aberfeldy 12 to make a ‘Gold Fashioned’, which mixes the fresh zest of orange with the sweetness of honey.

Aberfeldy Gold Fashioned

• 50ml Aberfeldy 12 Years

• 1 bar spoon of local honey

• 2 dashes of Angostura bitters

• 2 dashes of orange bitters

• 1 orange

Method: Add the honey, bitters and Aberfeldy 12 to a mixing glass, add ice and stir to dilute. Pour into rocks glass over ice. Cut and twist an orange peel, expressing the oils over the drink and glass rim. Garnish with the twist.

If gin happens to be more your thing, then you are not alone, over the past few years the gin category has soared within Australia.

“Gin is such a unique spirit; bright, balanced and provides the ultimate base for some of our most loved cocktails, there is no surprise it is quickly becoming an Aussie favourite,” , Chisholm said.

The vibrant and popular G&T is a go-to gin cocktail for many, served to showcase the notes of juniper, coriander and citrus carefully crafted within gin. However, Chisholm suggests Bombay Sapphire Apple & Thyme Gin & Tonic Twist is perfect for autumn cocktails.

Bombay Sapphire Apple & Thyme Gin & Tonic Twist



• 50ml Bombay Sapphire

• 100ml premium tonic water (chilled)

• 3 slices of green apple

• thyme

Method: Place freshly cut green apple slices and sprigs of thyme into the bottom of a Balloon glass. Add Bombay Sapphire gin and swirl, allowing the flavours to subtly infuse. Fill the glass with ice then top with chilled tonic water. Gently stir to combine and finish with an apple slice and sprig of thyme before serving.

“Another category continuing to rise within Australia is rum, often enjoyed for its smooth and sweet make up, white rums in particular lend themselves well to cocktails, especially those fruit driven in nature,” said Chisholm.

Arguably one of the most popular rum serves is the Mojito. Chisholm suggests putting a spin on the classic by introducing pomegranate to deliver a delicious mix of sweet and sour for the ultimate Autumn sundowner.

BACARDÍ Pomegranate Mojito

• 50ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca

• 1 tsp pomegranate

• 4 lime wedges

• 2 tsp sugar

• 12 mint leaves

• soda

Method: Build all ingredients into a highball glass and gently muddle. Add crushed ice and stir. Top with soda and stir lightly before serving. Garnish with mint sprig.

