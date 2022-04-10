Sale of Crossroads Hotel sets national record

Former Sydney Lord Mayor Nelson Meers has acquired the Crossroads Hotel in Casula in a national record transaction of about $160 million.

The previous highest price paid for a pub was the $104 million acquisition of the Beach Hotel at Byron Bay in February 2020 by fund manager MA Financial (then called Moelis Australia).

The hotel, located in the fastest growing LGA in NSW, was sold in an off market deal negotiated exclusively by Andrew Jolliffe and Dan Dragicevich at HTL Property.

The last time the pub hit the headlines was the centre of a major COVID-19 outbreak in July 2020.

Set to benefit from the activation of the Badgery’s Creek airport, the hotel is described by the agents as “the virtual gateway between Sydney and the State’s South West”.

“This is a key strategic acquisition for our company, with the hotel’s highly successful food and beverage model serving over 4000 dining experiences each week,” said Nelson Meers Group CEO Simon Meers.

“We are very excited to continue to serve this growing, vibrant and broad community as we look to expand this type of high quality offering across our hotel network.”

The Meers family paid outlaid $50 million in 2019 for the Belmore Hotel in Sydney’s Burwood and $45 million in 2017 for Hurstville’s Ritz Hotel.

“The materiality of the Crossroads Hotel sale recalibrates values across the national hotel landscape, and promotes a momentum that will see up to $1billion worth of sales concluded in the last quarter of this financial year alone,” said HTL Property’s managing director Andrew Jolliffe.

